Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson retires

AFP, PARIS





Kevin Anderson, who climbed to No. 5 in the ATP rankings and reached two Grand Slam finals, on Tuesday announced that he was retiring at 35, writing on Twitter: “I gave my best.”

“Today I finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis,” he wrote in one of a series of posts on Twitter.

The 2.03m tall South African lost the 2017 US Open final to Rafael Nadal and the 2018 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, both in straight sets.

Kevin Anderson reacts to winning a point against Diego Schwartzman in their US Open men’s singles match in New York on Sept. 1 last year. Photo: AP

He won seven singles tournaments on the ATP Tour, and was in the top 10 from February 2018 to June 2019, before suffering a string of injuries and undergoing knee surgery in 2020.

“I am so thankful for the wonderful things that have come my way purely because I was part of this sport,” he wrote. “As a kid, my dad used to tell me that success isn’t defined by results, but by the effort and sacrifice you make along the way.”

His last match was in the round of 64 at the Miami Masters where he lost in three sets to Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo.