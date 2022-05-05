Kevin Anderson, who climbed to No. 5 in the ATP rankings and reached two Grand Slam finals, on Tuesday announced that he was retiring at 35, writing on Twitter: “I gave my best.”
“Today I finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis,” he wrote in one of a series of posts on Twitter.
The 2.03m tall South African lost the 2017 US Open final to Rafael Nadal and the 2018 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, both in straight sets.
Photo: AP
He won seven singles tournaments on the ATP Tour, and was in the top 10 from February 2018 to June 2019, before suffering a string of injuries and undergoing knee surgery in 2020.
“I am so thankful for the wonderful things that have come my way purely because I was part of this sport,” he wrote. “As a kid, my dad used to tell me that success isn’t defined by results, but by the effort and sacrifice you make along the way.”
His last match was in the round of 64 at the Miami Masters where he lost in three sets to Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo.
Boris Becker’s thunderous delivery earned him the nickname “Boom Boom” as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985, but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of southwest London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 1990s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial. Judge Deborah Taylor said that the six-time Grand
Denny Hamlin said that someone sent him a crass anti-Asian meme that poked fun at Kyle Larson’s driving and out it went without a care — from his mobile phone to Twitter. “I thought it was hilarious,” Hamlin said on Saturday. “Also, it’s insensitive. I understand.” He did not laugh long. NASCAR and scores of fans and casual observers who lashed out at Hamlin for linking Larson’s ancestry — he is half Japanese — with an offensive stereotype linked to Asian drivers certainly did not find the meme funny. Hamlin is headed to NASCAR-mandated sensitivity training after he posted the anti-Asian meme from
Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching on Sunday advanced to the round-of-16 of the women’s doubles at the Madrid Open, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu swept into the third round of the singles with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Marta Kostyuk and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo stunned four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-1. Chan and Shuko Aoyama of Japan took just 61 minutes to complete a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kaitlyn Christian of the US and Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia in their round-of-32 clash. The eighth seeds took advantage of their opponents’ seven double faults, converting four of six break points and saving
When Japanese sumo wrestler Takuya Saito retired from the sport at 32 and began jobhunting, he had no professional experience and did not even know how to use a computer. Athletes in many sports can struggle to reinvent themselves after retirement, but the challenge is particularly acute for those in the world of sumo. Wrestlers are often recruited early, sometimes as young as 15, and their formal education ends when they move into the communal stables where they live and train. That can leave them in for a rude awakening when their topknots are shorn in the ritual that marks their retirement. When Saito