Klopp ready for another ‘special’ final

TURNING THE TIDE: With Liverpool down 2-0, Klopp brought Diaz onto the pitch at halftime. It worked, and they scored three times in 12 minutes against Villarreal

AFP, VILA REAL, Spain





Manager Juergen Klopp said reaching a third UEFA Champions League final in five years with Liverpool felt just as special as the first after his team on Tuesday saw off a spirited fightback from Villarreal to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg of their semi-final, Villarreal sparked hopes of a remarkable turnaround in the return at the Estadio de la Ceramica after Boulaye Dia finished in the third minute and Francis Coquelin headed in another to level the tie at 2-2.

However, Klopp threw on Luis Diaz for Diogo Jota at the interval to shake Liverpool into life and it worked, the visitors scoring three times in 12 minutes through Fabinho, Diaz and Sadio Mane to secure a 3-2 win on the night and a 5-2 victory on aggregate.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, center, vies for the ball with Villarreal’s Geronimo Rulli, left, and Raul Albiol in their UEFA Champions League match at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Vila Real, Spain, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“It feels like the first final, because it’s always so special — it’s the best club competition in the world,” Klopp said. “Respect to Villarreal. Wonderful stadium and what they are doing here is incredible. It feels so special because it was so difficult for us.”

“It was massive from the boys. Before the game I said I’d like to read the headlines that the mentality monsters were in town. I didn’t want us to defend the result, but go for the win, and the second half was like this,” he said.

Liverpool had to wait to see who won the second semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City, who yesterday met at the Santiago Bernabeu, with City leading 4-3 from the opener last week.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz celebrates scoring his team’s second goal in their UEFA Champions League match against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Vila Real, Spain, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“To be in a final is never easy and to make this a third in five years is incredible from this group of boys,” Liverpool’s Andy Robertson said.

Either City or Madrid would offer a sterner test than Villarreal, but after a chastening experience at Anfield last week, manager Unai Emery’s side delivered a spirited performance that rattled Liverpool and showed why they knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich to reach the semi-finals.

“I have no regrets,” Emery said. “We have learned how to compete with the best teams. There were some answers we just couldn’t find.”

Liverpool were careless, perhaps complacent even, in the first half, but sensational in the second.

Diaz, who started on the bench, was integral to the fightback, and might soon have to be an automatic starter for Klopp.

“He’s been special,” Robertson said. “The talent he has, the will he has to win. He fits us perfectly. He made a big difference.”