Ancelotti’s Madrid secure 35th La Liga title

AFP, MADRID





Real Madrid on Saturday secured a 35th La Liga title with a 4-0 home win over RCD Espanyol as Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win all five major European leagues.

Needing just one point from their last five games, Madrid struck twice through Rodrygo in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu before goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema completed the victory.

Madrid lifted the trophy in front of nearly 80,000 people inside the stadium, and the traditional celebrations continued at the Plaza de Cibeles fountain in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid players lift up coach Carlo Ancelotti after beating RCD Espanyol to secure their 35th La Liga title at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“It’s the first time I’ve won a title at the Bernabeu, the atmosphere is really something special,” Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

“If I was crying [at the final whistle], it’s because I’m happy,” he said.

Ancelotti returned to Madrid last summer to take over from Zinedine Zidane for a second spell after quitting Everton.

The Italian has also won the Premier League with Chelsea, Serie A with AC Milan, Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Given they have been at the top since November last year, it was no surprise that Madrid won a league they have dominated for months, but dips in form from Barcelona and Sevilla offered the chance for an early coronation.

Madrid moved 17 points clear of second-placed Sevilla with four matches to play. Barcelona have a game in hand, but are 18 points adrift.

With La Liga wrapped up, Madrid can turn their full attention to the second leg of their semi-final at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, when they would need to overturn a 4-3 loss from the opening game to advance to another European final.

“Winning La Liga is special,” midfielder Luka Modric told Real Madrid TV, as he paid tribute to the fans who were unable to watch the club win the title in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We played a great match, the atmosphere was incredible and we hope to repeat that Wednesday,” he said.

It is the earliest Madrid have clinched the trophy since they won it with four games to spare in 1989-90.

“It’s the first time we’ve won it with as many games to go, that means a lot. We’ve had an incredible season and now we want to celebrate that a bit,” Modric said.