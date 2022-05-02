Real Madrid on Saturday secured a 35th La Liga title with a 4-0 home win over RCD Espanyol as Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win all five major European leagues.
Needing just one point from their last five games, Madrid struck twice through Rodrygo in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu before goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema completed the victory.
Madrid lifted the trophy in front of nearly 80,000 people inside the stadium, and the traditional celebrations continued at the Plaza de Cibeles fountain in the Spanish capital.
“It’s the first time I’ve won a title at the Bernabeu, the atmosphere is really something special,” Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.
“If I was crying [at the final whistle], it’s because I’m happy,” he said.
Ancelotti returned to Madrid last summer to take over from Zinedine Zidane for a second spell after quitting Everton.
The Italian has also won the Premier League with Chelsea, Serie A with AC Milan, Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.
Given they have been at the top since November last year, it was no surprise that Madrid won a league they have dominated for months, but dips in form from Barcelona and Sevilla offered the chance for an early coronation.
Madrid moved 17 points clear of second-placed Sevilla with four matches to play. Barcelona have a game in hand, but are 18 points adrift.
With La Liga wrapped up, Madrid can turn their full attention to the second leg of their semi-final at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, when they would need to overturn a 4-3 loss from the opening game to advance to another European final.
“Winning La Liga is special,” midfielder Luka Modric told Real Madrid TV, as he paid tribute to the fans who were unable to watch the club win the title in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We played a great match, the atmosphere was incredible and we hope to repeat that Wednesday,” he said.
It is the earliest Madrid have clinched the trophy since they won it with four games to spare in 1989-90.
“It’s the first time we’ve won it with as many games to go, that means a lot. We’ve had an incredible season and now we want to celebrate that a bit,” Modric said.
Wu Tung-lin made history on Sunday when he won the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men’s singles final in Florida, becoming the first Taiwanese winner in the tournament’s 22 years. Wu dominated Michael Mmoh of the US 6-3, 6-4 in their first professional matchup. The Taiwanese said his fans at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex powered him on to victory. “I’m happy to do it here, with Taiwanese fans,” Wu said. “I heard the support from them and it gave me a lot of energy.” Wu got off to a good 3-0 start over Mmoh, and maintained the lead to close the opening set 6-3. The two
Two-time world champion Kento Momota yesterday suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila as his poor run of form hit a new low. Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, lost the first game, but stormed back to stun the Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in just over an hour. In the women’s singles, Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi had no such trouble with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in just 26 minutes. Momota, a former world No. 1 who is now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, said: “I couldn’t
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
Formula One teams seeking to go faster have been stripping paint from the cars they revealed with pride before the season started. McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams were among those at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, with notable expanses of raw, black carbon fiber replacing previously liveried areas. New rules for this year, with the introduction of larger wheels and an increased use of standard parts, have left some struggling to get down to a new minimum weight limit of 798kg. Every excess 10kg translates into about 0.3 seconds of lost time per lap. “With the halo, the bigger