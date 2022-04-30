Point guard Chris Paul on Thursday produced a perfect display of shooting to lead the Phoenix Suns to a series-clinching victory over New Orleans, as Philadelphia and Dallas also advanced in the NBA playoffs.
Paul made 14 of 14 shots from the field to set a new post-season record as the Suns defeated the Pelicans 115-109 to complete a 4-2 series victory in the Big Easy.
It marked an emotional return to New Orleans for Paul, who began his professional career in the city with six seasons for the then-Hornets between 2005 and 2011.
Photo: AP
“I always say this city raised me,” Paul said. “It’s nice to do it here in New Orleans ... it’s home for me. I root for this team when I’m not playing against them. It’s unbelievably special. You have no clue what it’s like for me to walk into this building. Everybody that works here, they’re like part of my family. This is like my family. There’s nothing like playing in this city.”
The Suns were also buoyed by the return from injury of Devin Booker, whose 13-point haul included a crucial three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to edge Phoenix ahead.
“Having Book back was everything,” Paul added. “Down the stretch they started to blitz and they forgot we had Devin Booker standing over there on the wing.”
Booker paid tribute to the 36-year-old Paul.
“I’ve been watching him since I was eight years old,” Booker said. “It doesn’t surprise me. It gives you the utmost confidence, playing alongside him, knowing he’s going to take care of the ball, knowing that the ball is going to find the right person, on time, on target.”
The Suns are to play the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semi-finals.
The Mavericks dug deep to defeat Utah 98-96 on the road in Salt Lake City to complete a 4-2 series win over the Jazz.
Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson scored 24 points apiece as Dallas fought back from a 12-point third-quarter deficit for a gutsy win.
Utah’s Bogdan Bogdanovic missed a wide-open three-pointer to win the game on the buzzer as Dallas escaped with the victory.
The Philadelphia Sixers made sure there was no chance of a Game 7 decider as they thrashed the Raptors 132-97 in Toronto to seal a 4-2 series victory.
Philadelphia next face Eastern Conference top seeds Miami for a place in the conference finals.
Sixers star Joel Embiid, who has been bothered by torn ligaments in his thumb, delivered a dominant 33-point display, which also included 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Embiid was given backing by Tyrese Maxey with 25 points, while James Harden also came up big with 22 points, 15 assists and six rebounds.
It was a welcome return to form for the Sixers, who had looked vulnerable after losing Game 4 and Game 5 to Toronto, having led the series 3-0.
“We had a great practice yesterday and we needed that,” said Embiid, who said the Sixers had been motivated by their back-to-back losses. “It was a blessing in disguise to lose those two games because that wasn’t us. We didn’t play the way we wanted to. We were extremely sloppy. Tonight we wanted to come in here and play with more intensity. Especially me. I was really bad last game defensively. I wanted to play with a lot of energy and be physical.”
Maxey said that the Sixers had been ready for a “fight.”
“Whether we get hit in the mouth we get back up and keep fighting, and that’s what we did tonight,” he said. “Joel [Embiid] told me on the plane on the way up here: ‘We lose if we don’t be aggressive,’ and that’s what I tried to do.”
Tobias Harris added 19 points for Philadelphia, while Danny Green also posted a double-digit total with 12 points.
Chris Boucher led the Raptors with 25 points off the bench, while Pascal Siakam added 24.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers is relishing the prospect of a series against in-form Miami.
“They’re deep, they’re veterans, they’re grown men,” Rivers said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Players from Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team yesterday competed in a local league match in Australia for the first time since fleeing the Taliban. The result was a scoreless draw after an Afghan goal was disallowed for being offside in a lower league amateur match in the eastern state of Victoria. For the Afghan women it was a powerful, symbolic victory as they returned to the pitch together after leaving their homeland to rebuild their lives in Australia. The game showed that the Taliban could not stop the players, said team captain Nilab, who like her teammates did not give a family name
Wu Tung-lin made history on Sunday when he won the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men’s singles final in Florida, becoming the first Taiwanese winner in the tournament’s 22 years. Wu dominated Michael Mmoh of the US 6-3, 6-4 in their first professional matchup. The Taiwanese said his fans at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex powered him on to victory. “I’m happy to do it here, with Taiwanese fans,” Wu said. “I heard the support from them and it gave me a lot of energy.” Wu got off to a good 3-0 start over Mmoh, and maintained the lead to close the opening set 6-3. The two
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
Two-time world champion Kento Momota yesterday suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila as his poor run of form hit a new low. Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, lost the first game, but stormed back to stun the Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in just over an hour. In the women’s singles, Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi had no such trouble with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in just 26 minutes. Momota, a former world No. 1 who is now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, said: “I couldn’t