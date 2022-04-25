Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera on Saturday delivered the 3,000th hit of his decorated career, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat.
Still an imposing presence at 39, Cabrera made history by grounding an opposite-field single to right through the shift in the first inning of Detroit’s game against Colorado.
Cabrera immediately raised his right arm as he headed toward first base, and the crowd of 37,566 at Comerica Park gave him a rousing ovation, chanting “Miggy,” while fireworks were shot off from beyond the center field fence.
Photo: AP
“I was like: ‘Get it done today,’” Cabrera said.
The milestone hit came on a 1-1 pitch from Antonio Senzatela, a fellow Venezuelan, in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias, who played with Cabrera on the Tigers, came over to give his former teammate a big hug.
By then, all the Tigers were streaming from the dugout to greet the newest member of baseball’s elite 3,000-hit club. Moments later, Cabrera went behind home plate to embrace his mother, wife, son and daughter on the field.
Photo: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY
“I’m happy I hit it here. I’m happy for the people of Detroit to see it. Hopefully I can get more hits here,” Cabrera said.
A two-time American League Most Valuable Player, a Triple Crown winner and an 11-time All-Star with four batting titles, Cabrera’s place among the MLB greats already was assured long before this afternoon in Detroit.
As a 20-year-old rookie, he helped the Florida Marlins win the 2003 World Series championship. All these years later, stamping his name onto the 3,000-hit list had a nice ring, too.
Cabrera became just the seventh player with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. He joined an exclusive club with Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.
Cabrera is the seventh Latino player to make the 3,000 chart. Hitting the mark tied him with the late Roberto Clemente, and hit No. 3,001 moved Cabrera ahead of the Pirates Hall of Famer.
Pujols was the previous player to reach 3,000 hits, doing it in 2018. He was at 3,308 going into Saturday and, at 42 with St Louis, has said this is his final season.
