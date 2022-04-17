NASCAR works on visibility amid dust

BRISTOL, Tennessee





NASCAR driver Kyle Busch on Friday took a long pause to carefully choose how to describe visibility in the first practice on the dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

“So far better, I guess?” Busch said. “But second half of that practice, you couldn’t see. You put one car in front of you and you can’t see. Two cars? You definitely can’t see. That’s going to be the toughest part, the dust.”

NASCAR brought the Cup Series back to the Tennessee dirt for a second consecutive year as Speedway Motorsports transformed its Bristol bullring for a race today.

Kyle Busch drives his Mars Crunchy Cookie Toyota during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee on Friday. Photo: AFP

It is to be the first time NASCAR races on Easter Sunday in more than 30 years in a scheduling choice by Fox Sports to attract more viewers.

The race is to run at night after the first dirt Cup race since 1970 last year had mixed results.

The 30,000 tonnes of red Tennessee clay used to cover the concrete made Bristol a dustbowl that had dangerously poor visibility when combined with the glare of the sun.

“We have to race at night,” said Joey Logano, who won the Bristol dirt race last year. “That was important. Because you just couldn’t even see the cars, and it was unsafe inside the car.”

Speedway Motorsports made changes to the track, as well, knocking 3 degrees of banking off to make it 16 degrees at the apron. The track gets progressively steeper closer to the wall. It was done to create multiple racing lines and prevent too much rubber grinding into one slick lane.

Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson believes more could have been done, specifically the removal of windshields.

He feels that NASCAR is wasting its time running a pseudo-dirt race and not adopting all of the elements that make the formula a fan favorite.

“If we’re not going to take the windshields out, then why are we racing on dirt?” Larson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We just shouldn’t race on dirt if we’re not going to take the windshields out and actually have a dirt race with moisture in the track and being able to produce a real dirt race. I feel like we’re just wasting everybody’s time a little bit and not giving the fans and competitors what we all deserve.”

Larson and Austin Dillon last year were the two main drivers advising Bristol and NASCAR on track prep and both have argued the dirt cannot be watered down and made moist enough with the windshields because they would become caked with mud.