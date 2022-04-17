The NBA playoffs were to begin early this morning Taiwan time, with many eyes on favored Phoenix.
Suns player Devin Booker does not take having another chance at an NBA championship lightly.
Over his first four years in Phoenix, among players who appeared in at least 200 games spanning the 2015-2016 through the 2018-2019 seasons, nobody in the NBA experienced more losing than Booker did. He appeared in 272 games in those years, with the Suns losing 197 of them.
Photo: AFP
“A lot has shifted since then,” Booker said. “We’ve watched it grow. We’ve watched it develop. I obviously don’t forget those days. All those times make now even better, make now even more important.”
The Suns enter as the overwhelming favorites to become the team who take the Larry O’Brien Trophy from NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s hands in June.
The Western Conference’s and the NBA’s No. 1 side the Suns are to play the New Orleans Pelicans (No. 8 in the West) in their best-of-seven round 1 series.
Photo: AFP
“People don’t understand what it really takes to win a championship,” said Suns center JaVale McGee, a three-time NBA champion and part of the team who won Olympic gold for the US at the Tokyo Games last year. “They think, like, you compile all the best players together and there it is. It’s not. There’s definitely a percentage of luck, and by luck I mean staying healthy.”
The first games on the official playoff slate — the play-in games do not count, officially — were to begin after press time last night.
The other round 1 Western Conference series are the Memphis Grizzlies (No. 2) against the Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 7), the Golden State Warriors (No. 3) against the Denver Nuggets (No. 6) and the Dallas Mavericks (No. 4) against the Utah Jazz (No. 5).
The longest active run of post-season appearances belongs to the Boston Celtics, in the playoffs now for an eighth consecutive year.
The Celtics (No. 2 in the Eastern Conference) get a round 1 showdown against the Brooklyn Nets (No. 7).
“Excited for the opportunity,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said.
The other Eastern Conference round 1 matchups are the Miami Heat (No. 1) against the Atlanta Hawks (No. 8), the Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) versus the Chicago Bulls (No. 6) and the Philadelphia 76ers (No. 4) against the Toronto Raptors (No. 5).
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was on Saturday killed when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a southern Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595, saying that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Miranda did not say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours. “He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” she said. Haskins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from the
Alysa Liu, an Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at the age of 16. Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time US national champion, Liu posted her decision on Instagram on Saturday. “I honestly never thought I would’ve accomplished as much as I did — LMAOO I’m so happy,” Liu wrote. “I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. Now that I’m finally done with my goals in skating I’m going to be moving on with my life.” “This skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than
POLE TO FLAG: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished fourth after starting fifth on the grid, having been passed by George Russell due to the deployment of a safety car Charles Leclerc claimed his second win of the Formula One season for Ferrari with a pole-to-flag victory at the Australian Grand Prix yesterday, as Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen had deja vu with another retirement. Leclerc’s car showed impressive pace and performance on the upgraded Albert Park circuit to seal his fourth career win ahead of Red Bull’s runner-up Sergio Perez, while third-placed George Russell grabbed his second podium and first for Mercedes in an encouraging day for the struggling constructors’ champions. “What a race and what pace,” said a thrilled Leclerc on the team radio, having finished 20 seconds ahead
SECOND-ROUND LOSS: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said his absence from most events had been ‘difficult, mentally and emotionally,’ but that he was ‘moving on’ Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he “ran out of gas” as he lost his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The world No. 1 went down 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve nine times in a rusty performance. “I was hanging on the ropes the entire match. I was really chasing the result constantly,” said Djokovic, whose only other appearance this year was in Dubai in February when he played just three matches. “I