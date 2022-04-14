Kyrie Irving on Tuesday produced a near-flawless display of shooting to fire the Brooklyn Nets into the NBA playoffs with a 115-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Irving drained 12 of 15 from the field to finish with 34 points and 12 assists for a victory that sees Brooklyn into a best-of-seven series against the second-seeded Boston Celtics, starting on Sunday.
The 30-year-old seven-time All-Star was perfect from the field through the first three quarters, only missing his first shot early in the fourth quarter.
Photo: EPA-EFE
It was the latest in a series of impressive displays from the unvaccinated Irving, who was ruled out of the vast majority of Brooklyn’s home games this season due to COVID-19 regulations in New York City.
“We only speak positivity on this entire journey thus far,” Irving said after Tuesday’s win. “It’s been ups and it’s been downs, but we’ve stayed together, remained resilient.”
“We’ve been through a lot of changes and we’ve evolved since we came out of the All-Star break. It feels good, but we know that the job isn’t finished,” he added.
Irving was backed by another commanding display from Kevin Durant, who finished with 25 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.
Durant was a composed presence throughout, notably helping Brooklyn re-establish a 10-point cushion with back-to-back buckets after Cleveland — who at one stage had trailed by 22 points — cut the Nets’ lead to just six points late in the fourth quarter.
“That’s as advertised,” Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said of Durant and Irving’s performances. “They’re superstars. That’s what top, top players do.”
Brooklyn led from start to finish, exploding out of the blocks to score 40 points in the first quarter to open up a 20-point lead that Cleveland never managed to recover from.
However, Nash was satisfied that Brooklyn had been able to close out the win as Cleveland chipped away at the lead.
“You have to be prepared for that in basketball,” Nash said. “Anxiety is part of the game. Stress is part of the game. You have to embrace that and continue to compete, and continue to find clarity and conviction.”
“We’ll find lots of positives and also lots of room for improvement,” Nash said. “Every day is a day for us to learn about ourselves and how we can improve on both ends of the floor.”
Darius Garland led the Cleveland scoring with 34 points, while Evan Mobley finished with 19 points and Kevin Love with 14.
While the Nets look forward to the playoffs, the Cavaliers next face the winner of the other Eastern Conference play-in game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks for a place in the first round of the post-season.
Also on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was on Saturday killed when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a southern Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595, saying that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Miranda did not say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours. “He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” she said. Haskins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from the
Alysa Liu, an Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at the age of 16. Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time US national champion, Liu posted her decision on Instagram on Saturday. “I honestly never thought I would’ve accomplished as much as I did — LMAOO I’m so happy,” Liu wrote. “I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. Now that I’m finally done with my goals in skating I’m going to be moving on with my life.” “This skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and
Tiger Woods on Thursday described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters and into the battle for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening traffic accident there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus’ victories at the Masters. To do that he will need to negotiate three more punishing rounds on Augusta National’s undulating layout, as well as hours of ice baths and physiotherapy, but that is the price he must pay