With neon lights on the floor and walls, pulsing electronic beats, and a glowing red shuttlecock bouncing back and forth, a Malaysian badminton court evokes a sci-fi movie set.
Shuttle in the Dark, a badminton hall in the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, was set up late last year by Inic Sport Management, a sports management company, to encourage people to take up the sport after two years of social restrictions because amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our initial goal was how can we encourage and gain back the interest of people to come back and play,” Inic Sport Management director Irina Inozemtseva said. “Not only those enthusiasts, but then as well, the new people who were not able to or never played badminton before.”
Photo: Reuters
Playing in a futuristic court presents an unusual challenge for athletes, as they have to adjust their eyes to the darkness to play, professional badminton coach Lee Yan Sheng said.
“With the lighting, somehow we are still able to hit it and then it requires better focus,” Lee said. “And it’s exciting. It’s different, but it’s still like playing normal” badminton, professional player Ho Yen Mei said.
Open to athletes of all levels, Shuttle in the Dark charges 180 ringgit (US$42.63) per hour to use the courts and rent their neon equipment.
A regular public court in Malaysia charges about 20 ringgit.
Biniam Girmay of Eritrea won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic in Belgium on Sunday, becoming the first African cyclist to win a one-day classic. “This changes a lot in the future, especially for all African riders,” the Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider said after his narrow and hard-fought triumph in the Belgian cobbled classic. “I felt confident over the last 250m, but I just came here for a good result — this is amazing.” The 21-year-old Girmay was part of a four-rider breakaway in the final 30km of the epic 248.8km run, and sprung an early sprint from the back of his rivals 250m
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019. Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha. The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed
TRAUMATIC NIGHT: Reigning European champions Italy are to miss their second consecutive World Cup finals after falling to Aleksandar Trajkovski’s late strike Reigning European champions Italy are to miss a second straight FIFA World Cup finals after losing to a dramatic stoppage-time goal against North Macedonia on Thursday, but Portugal, Wales and Sweden all made it through to qualifying playoff deciders. Four-time World Cup winners Italy were stunned in Palermo as Aleksandar Trajkovski — who used to play in the Sicilian city — fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the second minute of stoppage-time to give North Macedonia an incredible 1-0 victory. The Azzurri will again be absent from the World Cup in Qatar after also failing to qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia