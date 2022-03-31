Taiwan’s Chen Szu-yu yesterday routed China’s Zhang Rui in the World Table Tennis Star Contender women’s singles quarter-finals in Doha.
Chen won 9-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-4, to set up a semi-final against Miyuu Kihara of Japan.
On Tuesday, Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching beat their opponents in a quick three-game match to reach the mixed doubles semi-finals.
The world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated Austria’s Daniel Habesohn and Sofia Polcanova 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 in 17 minutes in their quarter-final at the Lusail Sports Arena.
The Taiwanese dominated the match throughout, never trailing by more than two points.
Lin and Cheng were yesterday to face the world No. 8 pairing of Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs of Romania.
In the women’s doubles final yesterday, Cheng I-ching and Li Yu-zhun lost 11-13, 5-11, 6-11 to Japan’s Miyuu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki.
In the men’s singles quarter-finals, Lin Yun-ju lost 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11 to Lim Jonghoon of South Korea.
Lin Yun-ju and Liao Cheng-ting were due to play Benedikt Duda and Dang Qiu of Gemany in the men’s doubles finals later yesterday.
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019. Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha. The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo
