Chen Szu-yu through to table tennis semis in Doha

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Chen Szu-yu yesterday routed China’s Zhang Rui in the World Table Tennis Star Contender women’s singles quarter-finals in Doha.

Chen won 9-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-4, to set up a semi-final against Miyuu Kihara of Japan.

On Tuesday, Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching beat their opponents in a quick three-game match to reach the mixed doubles semi-finals.

The world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated Austria’s Daniel Habesohn and Sofia Polcanova 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 in 17 minutes in their quarter-final at the Lusail Sports Arena.

The Taiwanese dominated the match throughout, never trailing by more than two points.

Lin and Cheng were yesterday to face the world No. 8 pairing of Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs of Romania.

In the women’s doubles final yesterday, Cheng I-ching and Li Yu-zhun lost 11-13, 5-11, 6-11 to Japan’s Miyuu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki.

In the men’s singles quarter-finals, Lin Yun-ju lost 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11 to Lim Jonghoon of South Korea.

Lin Yun-ju and Liao Cheng-ting were due to play Benedikt Duda and Dang Qiu of Gemany in the men’s doubles finals later yesterday.