Naomi Osaka is to face American Danielle Collins for a place in the semi-finals of the Miami Open after the Japanese star beat Alison Riske 6-3, 6,4 on Monday.
Osaka has responded strongly in Florida, advancing to the quarter-finals after leaving Indian Wells in tears earlier this month after being heckled by a fan.
The four-time Grand Slam champion, who received a walkover in the previous round, is yet to drop a set and remains one of the favorites to land the title.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I am definitely happy,” Osaka said afterwards. Last year I got to the quarters in Miami after winning in Australia and I am winning matches here this year, too, but I feel more grateful — this is one of the funnest times of my life.”
“There were a lot of things running through my mind last year,” said Osaka, who stayed firmly on the front foot against Riske while saving seven of eight break points faced. “Maybe it was trying to return to No. 1 or other things which aren’t that important, but at the time was so heavy in my head.”
Ninth seed Collins, who reached the semi-finals in Miami in 2018, beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the day.
Newly minted world No. 1 Iga Swiatek also advanced comfortably, sweeping aside the 14th-seeded Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1 in 1 hour, 16 minutes.
The other winners in the women’s singles were: Paula Badosa, Daria Saville, Belinda Bencic, Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova.
In the men’s singles, Daniil Medvedev, Jenson Brooksby, Alexander Zverev, Hubert Hurkacz, Carlos Alcaraz, Lloyd Harris, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz and Miomir Kecmanovic joined Thanasi Kokkinakis, Francisco Cerundolo, Jannik Sinner, Frances Tiafoe, Nick Kyrgios, Cameron Norrie and Casper Ruud the last 16.
Additional reporting by staff writer
