Taiwan mixed doubles duo reach quarter-finals in Doha

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s mixed doubles stars Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Sunday powered their way into the quarter-finals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender tournament in Doha.

The Olympic bronze medalists defeated Vitor Ishiy and Bruna Takahashi of Brazil 11-6, 7-11, 11-7, 11-5 in 28 minutes, 1 second at the Lusail Sports Arena.

World No. 1 Lin and Cheng won 40 points to world No. 14 Ishiy and Takahashi’s 29 points.

Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju, left, and Cheng I-ching serve against Emmanuel LeBesson and Yuan Jianan of France in their WTT Singapore Smash mixed doubles semi-final at the Singapore Sports Hub on March 15. Photo: CNA

Lin and Cheng next face the Austrian pairing of Daniel Habesohn and Sofia Polcanova in the quarter-finals.

The two Taiwanese are also competing in the men’s and women’s singles events.

World No. 6 Lin, or the “Silent Assassin,” was yesterday to face Alexandre Cassin of France in the men’s singles round of 32, while world No. 12 Cheng was to face Linda Bergstrom of Sweden in the women’s singles round of 32.

Last year, Lin, 20, and Cheng, 30, made headlines when they won bronze at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, Taiwan’s first Olympic table tennis medal in 21 years.

They took bronze at the WTT Championships in Houston, Texas, in November last year, before reaching the finals at the WTT Singapore Smash tournament in March last year and finally lifting the trophy at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha in March.