BADMINTON
Four players suspended
The Badminton World Federation suspended four Chinese players for two years for failing to try their best to win a doubles match in the Fuzhou Open quarter-finals in November 2018, it said on Friday. A panel found that the players did not make their best efforts, giving each of them three-month bans and a two-year suspension from Jan. 25. They also had to forfeit their prize money, US$12,250 for He Jiting and Tan Qiang, and US$2,187.50 for Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen. Then world-ranked No. 2 pair Li and Liu were playing No. 17-ranked He and Tan in a match that a referee and tournament manager said was not being played fairly. They were charged, but a disciplinary hearing was not held until November and December last year.
FIGURE SKATING
Sakamoto skates to gold
Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto on Friday added the world figure skating title to her Olympic bronze medal, capitalizing on the absence of Russian rivals banned following the invasion of Ukraine. The 21-year-old Sakamoto totaled 236.09 points with Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx (217.70) taking silver and Alysa Liu of the US claiming bronze (211.9). Sakamoto is the first Japanese world champion since Mao Asada in 2014, while Hendrickx became the first Belgian skater to make a world podium. At 16, Liu is also a first-time world medalist. For Russian skating, Friday represented the end of an era of dominance in the sport. Since 2015 — with the exception of 2018 and the cancellation of the 2020 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic — Russia had won gold in the women’s competition every year.
CYCLING
Van Aert wins E3
Belgian ace Wout van Aert on Friday won the E3 one-day cycling classic, as his Team Jumbo-Visma once again proved too powerful for their rivals. Jumbo attacked after 80km, splitting the peloton. Then, with 42km to go, Van Aert and his new French teammate Christophe Laporte dropped what was left. The duo were part of a Jumbo effort that put a stranglehold on the recent Paris-Nice stage race, where the team twice swept the stage podium places.
FOOTBALL
Browns defend Watson deal
The Cleveland Browns on Friday defended its decision to invest significant draft capital and US$230 million in guaranteed money in Deshaun Watson, a quarterback facing 22 civil lawsuits amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Watson, dressed in a pinstripe suit with a crisp white shirt and orange tie, looked uncomfortable on the dais as general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions about what Berry called the “five-month odyssey” of background checks the Browns did before acquiring the quarterback during an introductory news conference. A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, two weeks ago failed to indict Watson on criminal charges, as did a second grand jury that heard the case of one woman in Brazoria County, Texas, on Thursday. Watson, 26, still could face punishment from the NFL. Since acquiring Watson on March 18 from the Houston Texans, the Browns have faced outrage from women’s groups and fans who say they would no longer support the team.
South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain. The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm. Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies. The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa
Taiwanese men’s badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Saturday lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight sets in the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Open. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was no match for top seed Axelsen, losing 21-13, 21-15 in 48-minutes, at the Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham. The defeat brought the matchup tally between Axelsen, 28, and the 32-year-old Chou to 14-2 in the Dane’s favor. Chou was runner-up at the 2020 All England Open, the best performance by any male shuttler from Taiwan in the event. Axelsen’s victory set him up to yesterday face
Taiwanese hurdler Chen Kuei-ru on Sunday improved on his national record twice in a day, but failed to reach the final of the men’s 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia. The 28-year-old Taiwanese first clocked a time of 7.74 seconds in the heats to qualify third-fastest for the semi-finals. Later in the day in the semi-finals, Chen improved his time to 7.67 seconds, but finished last of the eight athletes and failed to qualify for the final. The Taiwanese said he was not happy with his overall performance. “Breaking the national record was the least of my goals. The initial
BAD MORNING: Six-time world champion Marc Marquez was deemed ‘unfit’ to race by staff after he cartwheeled end-over-end at about 180kph in a crash during a warm-up An emotional Miguel Oliveira yesterday held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP, and then promised to give the trophy to his daughter. The Portuguese Red Bull KTM Factory rider finished 2.205 seconds ahead of current world champion Fabio Quartararo, of France, who had started from pole position on his Yamaha. Another Frenchman, Johann Zarco, was a further 3.158 seconds adrift for the Pramac Racing team after the race was reduced to 20 laps from the scheduled 27 because of safety concerns. The start at the Mandalika International Street Circuit was delayed for 75 minutes by heavy rain, as the sport