SPORTS BRIEFS

BADMINTON

Four players suspended

The Badminton World Federation suspended four Chinese players for two years for failing to try their best to win a doubles match in the Fuzhou Open quarter-finals in November 2018, it said on Friday. A panel found that the players did not make their best efforts, giving each of them three-month bans and a two-year suspension from Jan. 25. They also had to forfeit their prize money, US$12,250 for He Jiting and Tan Qiang, and US$2,187.50 for Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen. Then world-ranked No. 2 pair Li and Liu were playing No. 17-ranked He and Tan in a match that a referee and tournament manager said was not being played fairly. They were charged, but a disciplinary hearing was not held until November and December last year.

FIGURE SKATING

Sakamoto skates to gold

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto on Friday added the world figure skating title to her Olympic bronze medal, capitalizing on the absence of Russian rivals banned following the invasion of Ukraine. The 21-year-old Sakamoto totaled 236.09 points with Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx (217.70) taking silver and Alysa Liu of the US claiming bronze (211.9). Sakamoto is the first Japanese world champion since Mao Asada in 2014, while Hendrickx became the first Belgian skater to make a world podium. At 16, Liu is also a first-time world medalist. For Russian skating, Friday represented the end of an era of dominance in the sport. Since 2015 — with the exception of 2018 and the cancellation of the 2020 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic — Russia had won gold in the women’s competition every year.

CYCLING

Van Aert wins E3

Belgian ace Wout van Aert on Friday won the E3 one-day cycling classic, as his Team Jumbo-Visma once again proved too powerful for their rivals. Jumbo attacked after 80km, splitting the peloton. Then, with 42km to go, Van Aert and his new French teammate Christophe Laporte dropped what was left. The duo were part of a Jumbo effort that put a stranglehold on the recent Paris-Nice stage race, where the team twice swept the stage podium places.

FOOTBALL

Browns defend Watson deal

The Cleveland Browns on Friday defended its decision to invest significant draft capital and US$230 million in guaranteed money in Deshaun Watson, a quarterback facing 22 civil lawsuits amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Watson, dressed in a pinstripe suit with a crisp white shirt and orange tie, looked uncomfortable on the dais as general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions about what Berry called the “five-month odyssey” of background checks the Browns did before acquiring the quarterback during an introductory news conference. A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, two weeks ago failed to indict Watson on criminal charges, as did a second grand jury that heard the case of one woman in Brazoria County, Texas, on Thursday. Watson, 26, still could face punishment from the NFL. Since acquiring Watson on March 18 from the Houston Texans, the Browns have faced outrage from women’s groups and fans who say they would no longer support the team.