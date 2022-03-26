Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar.
The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019.
Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha.
Photo courtesy of Zheng Jia-qi via CNA
The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo in the quarter-finals of the WTT Singapore Smash last week when they also won in straight games, before losing the final on Wednesday last week to Chinese duo Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, who are No. 3 in the world, 11-3, 12-10, 11-4 in 24 minutes, 16 seconds.
Meanwhile, Taiwanese duo Huang Yi-hua and Chen Szu-yu on Thursday reached the women’s doubles final, but lost to Miyuu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki of Japan 11-4, 11-7, 11-5.
Huang, a 37-year-old four-time Olympian, teamed up with Chen at the WTT Contender about six years after they played together at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
However, the Taiwanese duo were overpowered by the much younger Kihara, 17, and 19-year-old left-hander Nagasaki.
Taiwanese men’s badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Saturday lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight sets in the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Open. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was no match for top seed Axelsen, losing 21-13, 21-15 in 48-minutes, at the Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham. The defeat brought the matchup tally between Axelsen, 28, and the 32-year-old Chou to 14-2 in the Dane’s favor. Chou was runner-up at the 2020 All England Open, the best performance by any male shuttler from Taiwan in the event. Axelsen’s victory set him up to yesterday face
Detained for more than a month in Russia, US basketball star Brittney Griner has become an unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine — and the best way to free her remains a crucial question. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained in a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage. She was immediately placed in a detention center, and on Thursday, a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19. The 31-year-old — one of few women who can “dunk” a ball and considered one of
Taiwanese hurdler Chen Kuei-ru on Sunday improved on his national record twice in a day, but failed to reach the final of the men’s 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia. The 28-year-old Taiwanese first clocked a time of 7.74 seconds in the heats to qualify third-fastest for the semi-finals. Later in the day in the semi-finals, Chen improved his time to 7.67 seconds, but finished last of the eight athletes and failed to qualify for the final. The Taiwanese said he was not happy with his overall performance. “Breaking the national record was the least of my goals. The initial
Maria Sakkari on Friday ended Paula Badosa’s bid for a repeat BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells, California, beating the defending champion to set up a final clash with former French Open winner Iga Swiatek. Greece’s Sakkari triumphed 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to end Badosa’s bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Indian Wells titles since Martina Navratilova in 1990 and1991. Poland’s Swiatek beat two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep 7-6 (8/6), 6-4. Ranked fourth in the world, Swiatek was already assured of rising to a career-high third in the world. Either she or sixth-ranked Sakkari could claim the No. 2