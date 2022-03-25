The NBA-leading Phoenix Suns, still playing short-handed, on Wednesday passed another stiff test and appear more than ready for another deep post-season run, even before Chris Paul comes back, after Deandre Ayton scored a career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds to help them surge past the trash-talking Minnesota Timberwolves 125-116.
Devin Booker had 22 of his 28 points in the second half and Landry Shamet scored 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help fuel the rally from a 15-point deficit.
Phoenix need one win — or a loss by the Memphis Grizzlies — to wrap up home-court advantage for the entire playoffs.
The Suns have a nine-game lead with nine games left. They have won six straight, 18 of 22 and are 59-14 overall.
“That’s a playoff environment,” Ayton said after the game.
Anthony Edwards scored 19 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves.
They dropped 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 6 seed that avoids the play-in tournament.
Towns had only three points in the second half. He seemed to spark the exchanges of trash talking and rough stuff that led to three technical fouls and one flagrant foul called on each team.
The Suns sure were not fazed.
“I don’t think we were on much of that talking until they started it, to be completely honest,” said Booker, who is a close friend of Towns and Timberwolves point guard D’Angelo Russell. “It’s a long game. We’ve seen that situation plenty of times before — a team comes out, gets hots and gets comfortable. We just stuck with what we do.”
Towns was called for a flagrant 1 foul with 8 minutes, 35 seconds to go on Shamet, who gave the Suns their first lead at 95-94 with a pair of free throws. They stayed ahead the rest of the way.
“I think that changed the game, unfortunately,” Towns said.
The Suns, who have maintained their margin for the NBA’s best record without the playmaking and leadership of Paul for the past month, have also been playing without sixth-man Cam Johnson.
They are 11-4 since Paul broke his right thumb.
In other games, it was:
‧ Celtics 125, Jazz 97
‧ Grizzlies 132, Nets 120
‧ Heat 104, Warriors 118
‧ Hornets 106, Knicks 121
‧ Lakers 121, 76ers 126
‧ Mavericks 110, Rockets 91
‧ Pacers 109, Kings 110
‧ Pistons 122, Hawks 101
‧ Thunder 118, Magic 102
‧ Trail Blazers 96, Spurs 133
Taiwanese men’s badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Saturday lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight sets in the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Open. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was no match for top seed Axelsen, losing 21-13, 21-15 in 48-minutes, at the Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham. The defeat brought the matchup tally between Axelsen, 28, and the 32-year-old Chou to 14-2 in the Dane’s favor. Chou was runner-up at the 2020 All England Open, the best performance by any male shuttler from Taiwan in the event. Axelsen’s victory set him up to yesterday face
Detained for more than a month in Russia, US basketball star Brittney Griner has become an unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine — and the best way to free her remains a crucial question. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained in a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage. She was immediately placed in a detention center, and on Thursday, a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19. The 31-year-old — one of few women who can “dunk” a ball and considered one of
Taiwanese hurdler Chen Kuei-ru on Sunday improved on his national record twice in a day, but failed to reach the final of the men’s 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia. The 28-year-old Taiwanese first clocked a time of 7.74 seconds in the heats to qualify third-fastest for the semi-finals. Later in the day in the semi-finals, Chen improved his time to 7.67 seconds, but finished last of the eight athletes and failed to qualify for the final. The Taiwanese said he was not happy with his overall performance. “Breaking the national record was the least of my goals. The initial
Maria Sakkari on Friday ended Paula Badosa’s bid for a repeat BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells, California, beating the defending champion to set up a final clash with former French Open winner Iga Swiatek. Greece’s Sakkari triumphed 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to end Badosa’s bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Indian Wells titles since Martina Navratilova in 1990 and1991. Poland’s Swiatek beat two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep 7-6 (8/6), 6-4. Ranked fourth in the world, Swiatek was already assured of rising to a career-high third in the world. Either she or sixth-ranked Sakkari could claim the No. 2