“Real Madrid are still alive,” said Karim Benzema, the 34-year-old striker who scored a second-half hat-trick on Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain again self-destructed in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, losing 3-1 on the night.
PSG were cruising at 2-0 up on aggregate after Kylian Mbappe’s 39th-minute strike.
For an hour the Paris club looked assured of a last-eight berth, but Benzema turned the tie on its head with three goals in 17 minutes as Real swept to a 3-2 aggregate triumph.
Photo: AFP
Even by PSG’s standards, this was an epic collapse, five years to the day since Barcelona overturned a 4-0, last-16, first-leg deficit against them by winning 6-1 at Camp Nou.
Lionel Messi and Neymar were in Barcelona colors that day, but both were on the receiving end this time, unable to rid PSG of their habit of crumbling when it matters most.
Madrid’s comeback might not have matched that night in Barcelona for scale or drama — Benzema’s winner came in the 78th minute not the 95th, and Madrid came from two behind, not four — but the impact might be greater.
Photo: Reuters
In the year of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were stitched together with limitless resources from the oil-rich Gulf state to win the Champions League, not crash out in the last 16.
Defeat throws Mauricio Pochettino’s future as coach into serious doubt, raises further questions about Messi’s departure from Barca and prolongs the Qatari-owned club’s wait for that elusive European crown, despite more than 1 billion euros (US$1.1 billion) splurged on transfers.
“We have not managed our emotions well and we left ourselves too exposed,” Pochettino said.
Photo: AFP
Mbappe took a step closer to leaving.
The 23-year-old, out of contract in the summer, was at his scintillating best at his prospective new Santiago Bernabeu home, where the Madrid fans applauded his name.
Mbappe’s sales pitch, if he needed one, was perfect.
Photo: AFP
He showed why he is regarded as the best player in the world at the moment, while Madrid in return confirmed they are a more serious European title-winning prospect than PSG.
In England, Manchester City strolled into the quarter-finals for the fifth consecutive season with a 5-0 aggregate win over Sporting, despite a subdued 0-0 draw.
All the hard work for the English champions was done in Lisbon three weeks ago.
On Wednesday a much-changed side cruised through the game.
They could even afford the luxury of bringing 36-year-old goalkeeper Scott Carson off the bench in the final stages.
At least 22 people were wounded when violence on Saturday erupted in the stands of a Mexican soccer match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro — the ninth round of the Clausura tournament — was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety, some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
The Winter Paralympics opened in Beijing on Friday with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace. Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace. “Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird’s Nest stadium. “As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am
STRONG SPIRIT: The world No. 140, who was last week sheltering underground in Ukraine before fleeing the war, advanced to her first final since Adelaide in 2020 Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska on Saturday reached the Lyon WTA final, just a week after escaping Russian bomb attacks on her home city of Odessa, and said: “I can deal with everything.” The 21-year-old, with a Ukraine flag draped over her shoulders when she walked on court and playing in her country’s blue and yellow, beat Romanian second seed Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-4 after two-and-a-half hours. “My spirit is pretty strong right now — that’s why I think I can deal with everything. I’m Ukrainian, and Ukrainian people are very strong. You can see that now during the war,” the former