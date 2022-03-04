Taiwan team clinch bronze in 10m pistol at World Cup

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taiwan women’s team eased past Singapore to clinch bronze in the 10m pistol event at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Cairo on Wednesday, the team’s first World Cup tournament of the season.

Taiwan’s Wu Chia-ying, Tien Chia-chen and Yu Ai-wen capitalized on their Olympics experience to defeat Singapore’s Teo Shun Xie, Teh Xiu Hong and Amanda Sao Keng Mak 16-8 in the bronze medal match at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting Range.

Taiwan gained an early 8-0 lead before Singapore had six straight points to reduce the deficit to 8-6.

Taiwan’s Wu Chia-ying competes in the Olympic Games women’s 25m pistol competition in Tokyo on July 30 last year. Photo: Lin Cheng-kung

Mak, under pressure to shoot a score of 10 or better to equalize, only hit 8.6, snapping her team’s shooting streak.

Although Singapore pocketed the next two points, Taiwan grew hot with a 6-0 run, including a 29.0 in the deciding round that edged out Singapore’s 28.5 to wrap up the match 16-8.

After the match, Yu posted photographs on Facebook of the Taiwan women’s team holding their bronze medals.

“This is my first-ever World Cup medal,” Yu wrote on Facebook.

Shooting association president Steven Chen praised the Taiwan women’s team for their performance.

“They are great,” Chen told reporters.

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced many hurdles to going abroad to participate in competitions, but Taiwan still aim to compete in at least three World Cup events this year, because the athletes need the international experience, Chen said.

However, the athletes have been reminded to take all the necessary precautions and to protect themselves when competing overseas, he added.

The ISSF tournament ends on Tuesday next week.

Wu, Tien and Yu also expect to compete in today’s women’s singles 25m pistol event.