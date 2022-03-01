Russia facing World Cup exile; FIFA plan dismissed

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Russia would play as Football Union of Russia under FIFA’s plan, but Poland said it would ‘not play with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is’

AFP, PARIS





Russia’s future in the World Cup yesterday teetered on a knife-edge after FIFA plans to allow them to play on neutral territory were dismissed as “unacceptable” by rivals, plunging the qualifying process for soccer’s showpiece event into chaos.

FIFA warned that they were considering the ultimate sanction against Russia as punishment for their invasion of Ukraine.

After three days of silence, they stopped short and ordered Russia to play home internationals at neutral venues where their national flag and anthem would be banned. Russian teams would play as the Football Union of Russia.

FIFA’s logo is picutred in a long-exposure photograph near its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

FIFA said that dialogue with other sports organizations to determine additional measures “including potential exclusion from competitions” would continue.

However, within minutes of the announcement, the Polish Football Association insisted they would not play Russia in a scheduled World Cup playoff, regardless of the venue.

“Today’s FIFA decision is totally unacceptable,” association president Cezary Kulesza wrote on Twitter.

“We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is,” he added.

Poland are due to play in Moscow on March 24 with the winners to host either the Czech Republic or Sweden five days later.

The draw for the World Cup finals, to be staged in Qatar in November and December, is on April 1.

Sweden and the Czech Republic followed suit.

“We have previously made it known that we do not want to face Russia under these circumstances [following the invasion] and this remains the case until further notice,” Swedish Football Association president Karl-Erik Nilsson said, adding that he was “displeased” with FIFA’s decision.

FIFA said in a statement that it had “taken good note of the positions” by the associations, and would “seek to find appropriate and acceptable solutions together.”

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet led on Sunday led calls for Russia to be kicked out of the World Cup.

“The world of sport, and especially football, cannot remain neutral. I certainly would not oppose the expulsion of Russia,” Le Graet told Le Parisien newspaper.

The English Football Association said their national teams would not play any games against Russia “out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership.”

European governing body UEFA on Friday stripped the Champions League final from Saint Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena on May 28 and switched it to the Stade de France in Paris.

Sporting anger was not just limited to soccer.

In Cairo, Ukraine on Sunday withdrew from the world fencing championships to avoid facing Russia, downing their swords and displaying protest signs that read: “Stop Russia! Stop the war!” and “Save Ukraine! Save Europe.”

Swimming’s governing body FINA canceled the world junior championships in Russia due to take place in August, and said that no other events would be held in the country “if this grave crisis continues.”

Swimming Australia yesterday welcomed the cancelation and said it would be boycotting all competitions in Russia.

The Ukrainian Tennis Federation on Sunday urged the International Tennis Federation to immediately expel Russia and Belarus from the organization.

“Civilians are dying, including women and children; civilian infrastructure is collapsing... This is a full-scale war that will push our country back decades,” a letter to the international body said, adding that the goal of Russia’s invasion was “extermination.”

Additional reporting by Reuters