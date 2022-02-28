Russian billionaire Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to foundation

AFP, LONDON





Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on Saturday handed over control of Chelsea to trustees of its charitable foundation, as Premier League players showed their support for war-torn Ukraine.

Elsewhere in the English top flight, Christian Eriksen returned to soccer eight months after a cardiac arrest and leaders Manchester City grabbed a late winner at Everton.

Abramovich’s move, which overshadowed the action on the pitch, came just days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has drawn international condemnation.

Everton’s Richarlison, second right, and teammates walk onto the field draped in Ukrainian flags before their Premier League match against Manchester City in Liverpool, England, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

The 55-year-old, who has ploughed ￡1.5 billion (US$2 billion) into Chelsea since 2003, said in a statement on the club’s Web site that he had always viewed his role as a “custodian of the club.”

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart,” he said. “I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.”

News reports said that Abramovich would remain the owner of the club and was not looking to sell.

The UK government on Friday ordered all assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov frozen over the invasion, adding them to a list of Russian oligarchs already targeted. Abramovich is not on the list.

On Saturday, Ukraine teammates Vitalii Mykolenko of Everton and Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko embraced before the late kickoff at Goodison Park.

The teams sported the colors of the Ukraine flag before the match, with Zinchenko in tears as the crowd unveiled banners including one that read: “We stand with Ukraine.”

Phil Foden struck eight minutes from time, as City escaped with a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Everton to open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank brought on Denmark playmaker Eriksen in the 52nd minute of his side’s 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United.

It was the first appearance in a competitive match for the 30-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan midfielder since he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in June last year.

Eriksen was given a standing ovation by the crowd and both sets of players at the Brentford Community Stadium as he made his entrance.

“If you take away the result, I’m one happy man,” Eriksen told Sky Sports. “To go through what I’ve been through, being back is a wonderful feeling.”