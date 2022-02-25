Ajax’s Sebastien Haller on Wednesday scored for both teams as SL Benfica came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash.
The prolific Ivory Coast striker’s 11 goals for Ajax in his first seven Champions League matches are the highest tally ever by a debutant in Europe’s top club competition, but Ajax could not secure a seventh straight Champions League victory of the season.
Captain Dusan Tadic put Ajax ahead in the 18th minute, placing a volley past Odysseas Vlachodimos in the Benfica goal after a cross from the right by Noussair Mazraoui, who had started the move by winning the ball on right from Alejandro Grimaldo.
Photo: AFP
Haller deflected a hard, low cross by former Ajax defender Jan Vertonghen into his own net to bring the scores level in the 26th minute, but made amends just three minutes later when he tapped home a rebound to continue his scoring streak.
Haller told Dutch broadcaster RTL 7 that he blamed himself for the own-goal and was glad to have made amends quickly.
“You need to be there at the good moment and this is what I’m training to do,” he said.
He could have given Ajax a comfortable two-goal cushion shortly before halftime, but steered the ball wide from close range after Edson Alvarez hit the post.
Ajax coach Erik ten Hag lamented his team’s failure to capitalize on chances that could have put the match out of Benfica’s reach.
“We let it slip unnecessarily. We didn’t convert chances,” he said.
The Amsterdam club struggled in Lisbon as Benfica threatened throughout the second half with their quick breaks.
A deflected shot by Everton went wide in the 55th minute and Darwin Nunez just failed to get on the end of a cross by Rafa Silva five minutes later.
It was a rare failure by Nunez, who has scored 23 times across all competitions this season.
The pressure finally paid off when Remko Pasveer saved a powerful shot by Goncalo Ramos and substitute Roman Yaremchuk beat Steven Berghuis to the ball to head home Benfica’s second equalizer of the night in the 72nd minute.
“We had the better chances in the second half. In the end, the game could have gone either way,” Vertonghen said.
China yesterday celebrated a record gold medal haul, narrowly beating out chief geopolitical rival the US to rank third in the medal count as the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded. Traditionally much stronger in the Summer Games, China earned an unprecedented nine gold medals during its home-hosted winter edition after the state ploughed resources into training. By yesterday afternoon, at least four trending hashtags related to China’s best haul had received almost 200 million views on the Twitter-like platform Sina Weibo. Much of that commentary was as pleased about beating the US by one place as it was China’s best winter finish. “Last year the
California-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu yesterday said that she felt “a deep-seated sense of gratitude” after winning her second gold of the Winter Olympics and third medal overall in the freestyle skiing halfpipe. The 18-year-old set the seal on a hugely successful Games with another commanding performance, clinching the title before she had even started her third and final run. Gu switched from representing the US to China in 2019 and said that winning her third medal felt like a “coming-together moment.” “The overriding emotion is this deep-seated sense of gratitude and resolution — this all coming together, years and years in the
Olympic organizers yesterday closed the ski slopes, then shortened the cross-country course by 40 percent as the weather turned wild in the mountains around Beijing. Gusts of wind up to 65kph prompted delays and disarray at several outdoor events, with wind chills down to minus-32°C, making athletes miserable on the penultimate day of competition. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s hopes for a medal-worthy ending at what has been a maddening Games for her were pushed back a day when the mixed team parallel event was postponed. Shiffrin, a two-time gold medalist, has gone 0-for-5 hunting another medal in Beijing, but is hoping to win
VACCINATION ‘EASIER’: With Novak Djokovic unable to enter the US, Andy Murray said it is not good for the sport if the No. 1 player is not competing in major events Novak Djokovic said the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on Monday exceeded his expectations as he made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia. The world No. 1 started his campaign for this year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti, and was greeted by loud cheers from a packed stadium as he commenced his quest for a sixth title in the Emirates in style. Djokovic was not sure how he would be received in the wake of everything that happened in Australia last month, but said