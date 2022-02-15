Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Sunday won his second ATP Challenger title after defeating Borna Gojo of Croatia in a pulsating Bengaluru Open 1 men’s singles final in India.
The 20-year-old 2018 French Open and Wimbledon junior champion sailed past Gojo in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 in a matchup that lasted 1 hour, 14 minutes at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association Stadium.
The victory is likely to catapult Tseng from his world No. 190 ranking up into the 150s, a new career-high for him.
Photo courtesy of Tseng Yu-te via CNA
Tseng had a shaky start before achieving an all-important break to lead 3-2 and eventually pocket the opening set.
The Taiwanese tennis champion grabbed the first two games in the second set, with a break in the first. Finding his form, Gojo rallied, tying the score 2-2 before finding break points of his own and eventually pushing to lead 5-2.
Tseng made a spectacular comeback from game eight, winning five games in a row to leave an error-prone Gojo no room for recovery.
“It was a little bit up and down. It was difficult to adjust initially and control the ball as it was getting dark and fast,” Tseng said. “I knew he had a good serve, but I had to keep making longer rallies. After 2-5 down, I told myself to relax and keep going.”
Tseng pocketed US$7,200 for his title win and 80 ATP ranking points, while Gojo earned US$4,240 and 50 ranking points.
Tseng enters the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger singles event seeded eighth. The tournament started yesterday and ends on Sunday.
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
TRICKY LANDING: Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel, which no skater has landed in competition, but fell, rose and fell again, later saying that ‘everything has gone wrong’ Nathan Chen “never thought he’d be able to make it this far,” he said yesterday after winning the Olympic figure skating gold in Beijing, easily beating defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who fell twice and finished fourth. The American three-time world champion finally claimed the only major prize that had eluded him with his overall score of 332.60, more than 20 points ahead of his nearest challenger. Chen held his nerve to score 218.63 in his free program, building on his record-breaking short program score from Tuesday to win gold from 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama. Another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, took bronze. “I never really
As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women’s hockey semi-finals after a 7-1 win on Saturday that eliminated Japan. She led a group of teammates through the neutral zone to console Osawa, whom the Finns have come to know and respect while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league over the past three years. “Seeing her like that on the blue line really took
When 19-year old Lee Wen-yi of Taiwan fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympic Games. The teenager was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics, as Taiwan only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. The only times that Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries. Standing on top of the hill in Yanqing