Thrilled crowds on Saturday celebrated in Burkina Faso’s capital after their national team beat Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations, providing welcome respite after a military coup in the country.
Supporters in Ouagadougou pounded their vehicle horns and blew into vuvuzuelas after the Burkinabe Stallions beat the North African side 1-0 in a Cup of Nations quarter-final in Cameroon.
“After everything we’ve been through, football is allowing us to get back a little love of life,” said Arsene Kabore, who wore the national team’s vest inscribed with his name.
Photo: AFP
The victory came after a military junta seized power from former Burkinabe president Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Monday last week after weeks of unrest, including over a deadly militant insurgency in the West African country.
At a public screening of the match, the crowd was able to briefly forget their concerns and instead cheer on player Dango Ouattara as he scored the game’s single goal on the stroke of halftime.
Agronomist Zakaria Bouda said that the win was a joyous distraction after a tense week.
“It’s a victory for Burkina [Faso] that will allow some reconciliation,” he said.
Ouagadougou residents are supposed to return home by midnight under a nighttime curfew installed by the country’s new rulers.
However, Freddy Sawadogo, a doctor, said he did not care.
“Tonight there’s no curfew,” he said. “Even the soldiers are celebrating.”
Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women’s swimming with her dominant performances for the University of Pennsylvania, but just a few years ago, she competed on the men’s team. The 22-year-old’s runaway success in the pool this season has reignited debate about inclusivity in sports and the competition requirements for transgender athletes. Thomas’ case has already prompted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to amend its policies, and USA Swimming, which governs the sport at the elite level, is considering changes as well. In one of only a few interviews given since the controversy ignited, Thomas said she realized she
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying this week became the first women’s singles player to spend 200 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Tai, who won the women’s singles silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, continues to lead the world rankings with 108,800 ranking points, just ahead of world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who had 105,149 points, the BWF said on Tuesday. Yamaguchi defeated Tai in the women’s singles final at the most recent World Championships in Spain last month. The ranking points are usually from a player’s 10 best