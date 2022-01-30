SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Staff blamed for stampede

A stampede that led to the deaths of eight people outside an Africa Cup of Nations stadium on Monday was caused by a “reckless” decision to open a gate in the face of a “flood of people,” Cameroonian Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said on Friday. “That entry gate was momentarily closed by security forces in the face of a surge of spectators despite other entry gates being in operation,” he told a news conference in Douala. The dead included a child, while 38 people were also injured. The minister also acknowledged that the number of security staff at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde was “insufficient” at the 60,000-capacity stadium for the last-16 match between the host nation and the Comoros.

OLYMPICS

Athlete cases increase

Daily COVID-19 infections among athletes and team officials at the Beijing Winter Olympics rose to 19 on Friday from two a day earlier, as Games organizers warned of more cases in coming days. Including the athletes and officials, 36 Games-related personnel were found to be infected — 29 when they arrived at the Beijing airport and seven already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates event personnel from the public, the organizing committee said in a statement yesterday. “It’s annoying that every morning you need to get up a little earlier specially to get a PCR test. I think that in a few days, it will be like brushing your teeth,” Russian hockey player Anton Slepyshev told RIA news agency. “Everyone is concerned that the test result will suddenly turn out to be positive, but the reality is such that we are living with COVID. We accept all the risks and fears,” he said.

CYCLING

Bernal was nearly paraplegic

Egan Bernal had a 95 percent chance of becoming a paraplegic, the Ineos Grenadiers rider said on Friday, following a serious crash during training in Colombia earlier this week that required multiple surgeries. The former Tour de France winner slammed into a stationary bus on the outskirts of Bogota on Monday, sustaining injuries to his spine, legs and chest. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors performed neurosurgery. “Having had a 95 percent chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most, today I want to thank God, the Sabana University Clinic and to all its specialists for doing the impossible, my family and all of you,” Bernal wrote on Twitter. In a statement, the hospital said that the 25-year-old Colombian was recovering well but would undergo two more minor surgeries to treat fractures on the right hand and in the mouth.

MOTOR RACING

De Vries wins opener

Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries on Friday started the new season in dominant fashion as he clinched victory in the opening race at the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia, with teammate Stoffel Vandoorne making it a one-two for Mercedes. Dutchman De Vries trailed pole-sitter Vandoorne for the initial stages, but moved into the lead after the Belgian missed an attack mode activation loop following a safety-car restart. “This is what we have been working towards, so it is a very pleasing start to the weekend,” De Vries said after his second straight win in Diriyah.