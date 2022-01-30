SOCCER
Staff blamed for stampede
A stampede that led to the deaths of eight people outside an Africa Cup of Nations stadium on Monday was caused by a “reckless” decision to open a gate in the face of a “flood of people,” Cameroonian Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said on Friday. “That entry gate was momentarily closed by security forces in the face of a surge of spectators despite other entry gates being in operation,” he told a news conference in Douala. The dead included a child, while 38 people were also injured. The minister also acknowledged that the number of security staff at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde was “insufficient” at the 60,000-capacity stadium for the last-16 match between the host nation and the Comoros.
OLYMPICS
Athlete cases increase
Daily COVID-19 infections among athletes and team officials at the Beijing Winter Olympics rose to 19 on Friday from two a day earlier, as Games organizers warned of more cases in coming days. Including the athletes and officials, 36 Games-related personnel were found to be infected — 29 when they arrived at the Beijing airport and seven already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates event personnel from the public, the organizing committee said in a statement yesterday. “It’s annoying that every morning you need to get up a little earlier specially to get a PCR test. I think that in a few days, it will be like brushing your teeth,” Russian hockey player Anton Slepyshev told RIA news agency. “Everyone is concerned that the test result will suddenly turn out to be positive, but the reality is such that we are living with COVID. We accept all the risks and fears,” he said.
CYCLING
Bernal was nearly paraplegic
Egan Bernal had a 95 percent chance of becoming a paraplegic, the Ineos Grenadiers rider said on Friday, following a serious crash during training in Colombia earlier this week that required multiple surgeries. The former Tour de France winner slammed into a stationary bus on the outskirts of Bogota on Monday, sustaining injuries to his spine, legs and chest. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors performed neurosurgery. “Having had a 95 percent chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most, today I want to thank God, the Sabana University Clinic and to all its specialists for doing the impossible, my family and all of you,” Bernal wrote on Twitter. In a statement, the hospital said that the 25-year-old Colombian was recovering well but would undergo two more minor surgeries to treat fractures on the right hand and in the mouth.
MOTOR RACING
De Vries wins opener
Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries on Friday started the new season in dominant fashion as he clinched victory in the opening race at the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia, with teammate Stoffel Vandoorne making it a one-two for Mercedes. Dutchman De Vries trailed pole-sitter Vandoorne for the initial stages, but moved into the lead after the Belgian missed an attack mode activation loop following a safety-car restart. “This is what we have been working towards, so it is a very pleasing start to the weekend,” De Vries said after his second straight win in Diriyah.
Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women’s swimming with her dominant performances for the University of Pennsylvania, but just a few years ago, she competed on the men’s team. The 22-year-old’s runaway success in the pool this season has reignited debate about inclusivity in sports and the competition requirements for transgender athletes. Thomas’ case has already prompted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to amend its policies, and USA Swimming, which governs the sport at the elite level, is considering changes as well. In one of only a few interviews given since the controversy ignited, Thomas said she realized she
Australian Open organizers yesterday said that the safety of Peng Shuai remains their “primary concern” even as security officials at the Grand Slam forced fans to remove T-shirts referring to the Chinese former doubles No. 1. Drew Pavlou of Brisbane posted a video on Twitter showing Max Mok, a pro-democracy campaigner from Hong Kong who announced his intention to contest the Melbourne marginal seat of Chisholm in this year’s federal election, and a fellow spectator speaking with a member of Tennis Australia security who confiscated a banner and asked them to remove their T-shirts, which featured a photo of Peng on
Japan’s Mai Mihara on Saturday put her bitterness at missing out on a spot in the Winter Olympics behind her by winning gold for the second time in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, as the US enjoyed a one-two in the pairs event. Mihara’s fourth-place finish at the Japanese nationals ended her hopes of competing in a first Winter Games in Beijing, but she held her nerve in Tallinn to reclaim a title she won five years ago. In the pairs, Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov survived a fall in the free skate to win gold by an 8.16-point margin
Martina Navratilova on Sunday said that the Australian Open organizers had acted “cowardly” by preventing fans from wearing shirts bearing messages of support for Chinese player Peng Shuai at the Grand Slam event. After video emerged of security officials and police on Saturday instructing fans to remove shirts with the slogan “Where is Peng Shuai?” Tennis Australia defended its stance by saying the tournament does not allow political statements. “Under our ticket conditions of entry we don’t allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political,” Tennis Australia said in a statement. That position dismayed 18-time Grand Slam winner Navratilova, who said