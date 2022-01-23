Ayumu Hirano on Friday landed the triple cork, but Scotty James rode away with the win, leaving the calculus on the halfpipe as hazy as ever at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, as James notched his fourth career victory even though he did not attempt snowboarding’s most difficult trick.
The question heading into the Winter Olympics is whether the triple is even worth it.
Less than five weeks after becoming the first to do it in competition, Hirano again landed a triple-flipping jump on his first trick, but — as was the case the first time — Hirano could not land the next jump.
Photo: AP
Riders usually need to land at least five to complete a run and nobody has yet made a triple cork part of a full run in competition.
It left Hirano, a two-time Olympic silver medalist, with a silver in Aspen as well.
James, who took bronze at the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea four years ago, earned another gold.
Photo: AP
“The triple is so difficult,” Hirano said through a translator. “And then, it’s also tough to link the next trick.”
So far, James’ best has featured the switchback double cork 1260 — a daunting, near-blind trick that involves two head-over-heels flips after riding backward up the wall, then spinning toward the top of the pipe.
He executed it on his first three runs and the judges placed him ahead of Hirano after the second.
No scores are given at the X Games — judges simply rank the riders based on their overall impression of the runs.
Hirano’s younger brother, Kaishu, finished third.
“Switch backside still has a lot of clout, which you still don’t see that much of,” James said. “And I think it played a key part for me tonight against Ayumu.”
After Hirano fell on his final run, James, who was last on the start list, simply went for straight airs on a victory lap.
This was James’ first contest in the US this season, and he has been playing it coy about the triple cork.
“I’ll leave it as a mystery,” he said.
The next chance to find out what he has been working on in a secret setting in Europe is the Feb. 11 halfpipe finals in the mountains outside Beijing.
Friday’s other winners included Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand, who pulled an upset over two-time Olympic champion Jamie Anderson in snowboard slopestyle, and Tess Ledeux in big air skiing.
Kelly Sildaru won the women’s ski halfpipe for her ninth career X Games medal.
DJOKOVIC’S SHADOW: Djokovic landed in Dubai after his deportation, while Serbia’s president said that Australia had ‘harassed’ and ‘humiliated’ the world No. 1 player Rafael Nadal yesterday opened his Australian Open campaign in storming style, as the first Grand Slam of the year finally began after a chaotic buildup dominated by the visa saga engulfing world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka breezed into the second round, as did world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, but teenager Coco Gauff was an early big name casualty. The American 17-year-old was dumped out in straight sets by China’s Wang Qiang, who is ranked outside the top 100. The only Australian Open champion in the men’s draw after nine-time winner Djokovic’s sensational deportation, Nadal started his quest
The NBA has once again found itself in a China-linked controversy after serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya, a part owner of the Golden State Warriors, dismissed concerns over human rights abuses facing the Uighur minority in China. “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uighurs, OK?” the Sri Lankan-born investor said during an episode of the All-In podcast on Saturday, reacting to a comment from cohost Jason Calacanis about the administration of US President Joe Biden’s “very strong” stance on the issue. “I’m telling you a very hard, ugly truth, OK? Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below
China’s freestyle skier Eileen Gu late on Tuesday announced her arrival in Beijing to her 1.3 million followers on Sina Weibo, as the 18-year-old prepares to take part in the Winter Olympic Games. The San Francisco native, who is also known in China by her Mandarin name Ailing and whose mother is from Beijing, is one of Team China’s best-known athletes. After starting her career competing for the US, she switched to represent China in 2019, winning a number of titles for the country over the past two years. As part of the Olympic bubble, Gu can skip the standard three-week quarantine and
The MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates are “expected to sign” right-handed Taiwanese pitcher Chang Hung-leng for a US$500,000 signing bonus, MLB.com reported on Saturday. Twenty-year-old Chang, who graduated from Kaohsiung Municipal Sanmin Senior High School in 2020, has been a focus of local and international talent scouts because his fastballs can reach up to 151kph. After graduating high school, the 1.9m tall Chang joined a baseball training program at Asia University in Taichung, and turned out for the semi-professional Taiwan Power baseball team. If the deal closes, he would become the third active Taiwanese player in the Pirates system, joining pitcher Chen Po-yu and infielder