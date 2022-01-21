Kitzbuehel tests top skiers ahead of Beijing Olympics

AFP, KITZBUEHEL, Austria





As a warm-up for the Beijing Olympics, it does not get any tougher: the men’s World Cup downhill in Kitzbuehel, the most prestigious course on the circuit, but also widely regarded as the most testing.

Just weeks out from the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games, skiers will take to the thigh-trembling 3.3km-long Streif course on the Hahnenkamm mountain in the knowledge that nothing can be held back on a piste where the vertiginous start sees them reach 100kph in the first five seconds.

The 82nd running of the downhill, which made its debut in 1931, would see racers reaching motorway-coasting speeds of 140kph while negotiating sections that have an 85 percent gradient, meaning any thoughts about potential gold in Beijing are temporarily put on the back burner.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde skis a practice run for the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The course falls, snakes and rolls, sending competitors barreling through a wide variety of terrain, in parts propelling them in the air, only for them to quickly re-align for icy traverses that severely test technical ability and mastery of well-honed equipment.

“This slope is so difficult, I always had to dig deep to get the best out of myself,” said retired Swiss racer Didier Cuche, who holds the record of five downhill wins on the mountain named after a rooster’s comb.

“I always had my back against the wall and needed to get everything right at the right moment,” he said.

Then into play comes the so-called “risk management”: how much a racer is able to push himself, much like a Formula One driver, in the knowledge that one slight error might mean hurtling into some of the 15km of nets and fencing down the course.

“On the Streif, the fine tuning has to be somewhere between 90 and 100 percent and adjusted to your own ability and what the hill allows,” argues Cuche.

“You can then move within this percentage range without exceeding the risk limit because as soon as you make a mistake, the race is over, or you fall — and that hurts,” he said.

There have been some gruesome crashes over the years. Sliding bodies, flailing skis and helicopter evacuations have become a regular feature and quickly silence the crowd.

COVID-19 restrictions mean a maximum of 1,000 spectators this year, a far cry from the 90,000 Kitzbuehel normally welcomes, a heady mix between champagne-drinking glitterati and young locals reveling in an alcohol-fueled rite of passage.

Their absence from the unashamedly voyeuristic spectacle would deprive all racers of the gladiatorial baying, the meek silence after a crash and the subsequent raucous applause should the crash victim be able to refind their footing.

“May this sports festival be held in an orderly and safe manner and distract us a little from everyday worries after spending almost two years in the clutches of the pandemic,” race committee chairman Michael Huber said.

After downhill training runs on Wednesday and yesterday, skiers are today to compete in a first downhill, before taking on a slalom tomorrow — when heavy snow is forecast, and a second downhill on Sunday.

“Kitzbuehel is the highlight of the year for us downhill skiers,” Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr, who won in Wengen last week, told ORF television.

“This is simply the most difficult descent of the whole year. The Streif is also a legendary route in other respects. You can’t leave anything to chance. You have to be in top shape there,” he said.

“I don’t know what’s in store for me at the Olympic Games, but Kitzbuehel is the downhill run that you want to win as an Austrian,” he added.