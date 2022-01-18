SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





FOOTBALL

Cowboys botch player name

The Dallas Cowboys are off on the wrong foot before their playoff opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s name was misspelled on the back of his No. 55 jersey during pregame warmups. The “c” and “s” were transposed in his last name. Vander Esch was still wearing the botched jersey in the game. The fourth-year player is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Cowboys did not exercise the fifth-year option in their first-round pick from 2018.

MOTOR RACING

Alonso removes jaw plates

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso has had surgery to remove the titanium plates fitted to his jaw after a road accident while cycling in February last year. The 40-year-old Alpine driver, speaking during the weekend’s virtual Le Mans 24 Hours race, said he had the operation last week and was preparing for a better season. “The accident in February with the bicycle didn’t help last year,” he said. Alonso, a two-time Le Mans winner with Toyota, was non-driving captain of the Alpine e-sports team in the virtual endurance event. Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took part, but the Red Bull driver, who narrowly missed out on pole position, crashed after seven hours while leading in his Team Redline entry. The virtual race was won by the Realteam Hydrogen Redline outfit, whose lineup included Brazilian Formula Two racer Felipe Drugovich and British Formula E driver Oliver Rowland.

SKIING

Braathen stuns in slalom

Soaring from 29th place after the first run, Lucas Braathen on Sunday scored a stunning win in a World Cup slalom. No skier had made such a jump up the standings to win a two-run men’s World Cup race for more than 20 years at least, according to the ski-db.com database. Braathen sat in the finish-area leader’s box for 45 minutes looking steadily more disbelieving and then in tears before watching the last racer. In the end, Braathen was 0.22 seconds ahead of Daniel Yule of Switzerland. The 2010 Olympic champion, Giuliano Razzoli of Italy, was 0.29 back in third for his best result in six years at age 37. Braathen’s win was also remarkable for starting the day among the low-ranked racers wearing bib No. 31.

SOCCER

Real Madrid win Super Cup

Real Madrid on Sunday were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema earned them a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia. Real took the lead in the 38th minute after Rodrygo sprinted past two defenders before passing to Modric, who rifled a shot into the back of the net. Benzema extended their lead in the second half with a penalty after the video assistant referee spotted a handball from Yeray Alvarez inside the area. Real were reduced to 10 men three minutes from time after Eder Militao was sent off for a goal-line handball. Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois brilliantly stopped Raul Garcia’s penalty kick with his left foot in the dying seconds. “You can never get tired of winning,” Modric told a news conference. “I enjoy the same every title, when you play at Real Madrid you have to win. It’s part of the DNA of this club. Fans expect the most of you. So now we have to look forward to win more and again in the next months.”