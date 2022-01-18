FOOTBALL
Cowboys botch player name
The Dallas Cowboys are off on the wrong foot before their playoff opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s name was misspelled on the back of his No. 55 jersey during pregame warmups. The “c” and “s” were transposed in his last name. Vander Esch was still wearing the botched jersey in the game. The fourth-year player is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Cowboys did not exercise the fifth-year option in their first-round pick from 2018.
MOTOR RACING
Alonso removes jaw plates
Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso has had surgery to remove the titanium plates fitted to his jaw after a road accident while cycling in February last year. The 40-year-old Alpine driver, speaking during the weekend’s virtual Le Mans 24 Hours race, said he had the operation last week and was preparing for a better season. “The accident in February with the bicycle didn’t help last year,” he said. Alonso, a two-time Le Mans winner with Toyota, was non-driving captain of the Alpine e-sports team in the virtual endurance event. Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took part, but the Red Bull driver, who narrowly missed out on pole position, crashed after seven hours while leading in his Team Redline entry. The virtual race was won by the Realteam Hydrogen Redline outfit, whose lineup included Brazilian Formula Two racer Felipe Drugovich and British Formula E driver Oliver Rowland.
SKIING
Braathen stuns in slalom
Soaring from 29th place after the first run, Lucas Braathen on Sunday scored a stunning win in a World Cup slalom. No skier had made such a jump up the standings to win a two-run men’s World Cup race for more than 20 years at least, according to the ski-db.com database. Braathen sat in the finish-area leader’s box for 45 minutes looking steadily more disbelieving and then in tears before watching the last racer. In the end, Braathen was 0.22 seconds ahead of Daniel Yule of Switzerland. The 2010 Olympic champion, Giuliano Razzoli of Italy, was 0.29 back in third for his best result in six years at age 37. Braathen’s win was also remarkable for starting the day among the low-ranked racers wearing bib No. 31.
SOCCER
Real Madrid win Super Cup
Real Madrid on Sunday were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema earned them a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia. Real took the lead in the 38th minute after Rodrygo sprinted past two defenders before passing to Modric, who rifled a shot into the back of the net. Benzema extended their lead in the second half with a penalty after the video assistant referee spotted a handball from Yeray Alvarez inside the area. Real were reduced to 10 men three minutes from time after Eder Militao was sent off for a goal-line handball. Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois brilliantly stopped Raul Garcia’s penalty kick with his left foot in the dying seconds. “You can never get tired of winning,” Modric told a news conference. “I enjoy the same every title, when you play at Real Madrid you have to win. It’s part of the DNA of this club. Fans expect the most of you. So now we have to look forward to win more and again in the next months.”
A British skier crashes through wooden fencing on a downhill corner and slams into a pole, breaking his leg. An American hits an icy patch at the bottom of a hill and crashes into a fence, breaking one ski and twisting the other, also breaking his leg. Another American, training before a biathlon race, slides out on an icy corner and flies off the trail into a tree, breaking ribs and a shoulder blade, and punctures a lung. These were not scenes from high-speed Alpine or ski cross events. They happened on cross-country ski and biathlon tracks made with artificial snow.
The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga. Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa
COURT BATTLE: The world No. 1’s appeal is that the revocation was not based on the health risk he might pose, but how he might be perceived by anti-vaccine protesters Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government yesterday revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world No. 1 would be allowed to compete in the Australian Open, despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke said that he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles. Three hours later, Djokovic’s lawyers began
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open preparations were in tatters on Tuesday when she self-destructed for the second week in a row and was almost unable to serve at an Adelaide warm-up event. A week after her delivery deserted her at the first of two Adelaide lead-in tournaments, Sabalenka suffered the same fate as she was stunned in three sets by world No. 93 Rebecca Peterson 5-7, 6-1, 7-5. Sabalenka dished up 21 double faults and was reduced to serving underarm in the second and third sets in a desperate effort to get the ball into play. She took so much