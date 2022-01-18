The Taichung Wagor Suns’ Gilas Pilipinas standout Jordan Heading on Sunday put on a show in their 119-115 thriller over the Taoyuan Leopards, sinking eight three-pointers to set a new T1 League record.
The Filipino-Australian sharpshooter posted 32 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, including eight from beyond the arc, to break the record of seven held by Taiwan Beer Herobears captain Chiang Yu-an, Kaohsiung Aquas guard Allen Yu and the Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) Ghosthawks’ Jordan Chatman.
Heading’s rain of three-pointers included a shot from the far-right corner with 2 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and another from the top left arc with just 53 seconds left in the game to lift the Suns to a 113-106 lead over the Leopards.
The Suns managed to keep the lead to outhustle the Leopards before the final buzzer.
In a postgame news conference, Heading credited the thrilling win to teamwork.
“At the end of the game, last minute and a half to two minutes with Sani [Sakakini] fouling out, we really had to just dig deep and find a way to pull out the win,” Heading said.
Suns forward Sakakini, who has played on the Palestine national basketball team since 2006, led all scorers with a double-double of 35 points, 20 rebounds and six assists, while Leopards forward Troy Williams, a former NBA player and 2017 NBA D-League Slam Dunk Contest champion, led his team with 31 points and 11 rebounds.
The experience and confidence of 33-year-old veteran Sakakini rubbed off on the rest of his team.
“I told him: ‘Jordan kill the game,’ and he had the three points when we had the lead near the last 40 seconds,” Sakakini said.
Heading made news across the region in June last year when the 25-year-old guard averaged 6.5 points and 1.5 assists with the Philippines men’s national basketball team during the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, which included a two-game 81-78 and 82-77 sweep against historic rivals South Korea.
The 1.88m Filipino-Australian combo guard went on to post an average of 14.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and three assists at the FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia in June and July.
The Suns next play New Taipei CTBC DEA at New Taipei City’s Hsinchuang Gymnasium on Sunday.
A British skier crashes through wooden fencing on a downhill corner and slams into a pole, breaking his leg. An American hits an icy patch at the bottom of a hill and crashes into a fence, breaking one ski and twisting the other, also breaking his leg. Another American, training before a biathlon race, slides out on an icy corner and flies off the trail into a tree, breaking ribs and a shoulder blade, and punctures a lung. These were not scenes from high-speed Alpine or ski cross events. They happened on cross-country ski and biathlon tracks made with artificial snow.
The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga. Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa
COURT BATTLE: The world No. 1’s appeal is that the revocation was not based on the health risk he might pose, but how he might be perceived by anti-vaccine protesters Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government yesterday revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world No. 1 would be allowed to compete in the Australian Open, despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke said that he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles. Three hours later, Djokovic’s lawyers began
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open preparations were in tatters on Tuesday when she self-destructed for the second week in a row and was almost unable to serve at an Adelaide warm-up event. A week after her delivery deserted her at the first of two Adelaide lead-in tournaments, Sabalenka suffered the same fate as she was stunned in three sets by world No. 93 Rebecca Peterson 5-7, 6-1, 7-5. Sabalenka dished up 21 double faults and was reduced to serving underarm in the second and third sets in a desperate effort to get the ball into play. She took so much