TENNIS

Spain to face Poland

Roberto Bautista Agut yesterday swept past Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic to steer Spain into the ATP Cup semi-finals, where they are to meet Poland after world No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz overwhelmed Argentina’s in-form Diego Schwartzman. After Chile beat Norway earlier in the day, Spain only needed one win in their final Group A tie against 2020 champions Serbia to progress, and that came from the consistent Pablo Carreno Busta. The world No. 20 toppled Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4 for his third consecutive win of the season, before Bautista Agut, ranked one place above his teammate, rubbed salt in Serbia’s wounds by cruising past Lajovic 6-1, 6-4. “I’m very happy to have won the match in two sets, the humidity was tough, but we need these matches coming from Europe and the winter,” Bautista Agut said. “I haven’t played three matches in a row for three or four months and it’s really good to start the season with rhythm.”

RALLY

France opens terror probe

The French national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office on Tuesday launched an investigation into a vehicle explosion last week ahead of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia that left French driver Philippe Boutron seriously injured. The office would investigate an “attempted murder in relation to a terrorist enterprise” following the explosion on Thursday last week in Jeddah, where teams gathered to prepare for Saturday’s New Year’s Day start. Boutron was driving an assistance vehicle when the explosion happened under a pedal on the driver’s side. He was among five drivers in the vehicle. Boutron had a successful operation on his leg on Saturday, race director David Castera said. Boutron’s team, SodiCars Racing, said on Tuesday that he was repatriated on Monday to a military hospital Paris, where he was put into an artificial coma “to ease his suffering.”

SOCCER

Serbian buys out Saints

Southampton have been taken over by Serbian businessman Dragan Solak’s Sport Republic investment firm, the English Premier League club announced on Tuesday. Sport Republic, which specializes in sport and entertainment investments, paid a reported ￡100 million (US$135.43 million) for the 80 percent shareholding in the south coast side previously owned by Gao Jisheng. The club itself did not disclose the financial elements of the acquisition. While the Chinese businessman, who purchased his stake in 2017, is bowing out, Katharina Liebherr, who inherited the club from her late father Markus in 2010 when they were in EFL League One, has retained her 20 percent share in the Saints.

SOCCER

Newcastle target Trippier

Newcastle United have agreed a fee of ￡12 million with Atletico Madrid to sign England international fullback Kieran Trippier, multiple media reports said on Tuesday. It would be Newcastle’s first signing since they were taken over by Saudi Arabian owners, who have been expected to flex their financial muscle in this month’s transfer window. The 31-year-old must still undergo a medical examination, before reuniting with manager Eddie Howe, who signed the rightback from Manchester City for Burnley in January 2012.