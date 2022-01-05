Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was rusty yesterday on her return to action for the first time in four months, but still advanced to the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set tournament with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet.
Osaka, who last played competitively when she lost to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the US Open in September, displayed plenty of her trademark power, but often lacked accuracy at the Australian Open warm-up event.
The Japanese player struggled with her first serve, while committing 57 unforced errors, including eight double faults, as she eventually saw off the former world No. 11.
“I feel like I probably made a lot of unforced errors today, but I kind of expected that because it is the first match,” Osaka said. “I was really nervous, so I’m just glad that I was able to hold my serve on the last game.”
The match was the first since Osaka announced that she was taking an indefinite break from tennis following her loss to Fernandez at Flushing Meadows.
That decision brought an end to a season that had also seen her withdraw from the French Open, citing mental health issues, and miss Wimbledon during a mid-season hiatus.
Playing on the same Rod Laver Arena court where she has won two Australian Open titles, the former world No. 1 looked to be in a relaxed mood in the opening set in front of a small crowd.
“I really love playing here,” Osaka said. “I love New York, but this might be my favorite Slam, so it feels really good to always be back here. It feels really nice to play in front of people.”
The 24-year-old squandered three break points in the fifth game, but made amends two games later to take the opening set.
After an early break in the second set, Osaka looked to be heading for a comfortable win, but the loss of four consecutive games saw Cornet pull level.
Osaka, who is now ranked No. 13 in the world, regained her poise early in the third set, winning the first three games before closing out the match.
Brian “Red” Hamilton was in the middle of moving equipment on the Vancouver Canucks’ bench in between periods on Oct. 23 in Seattle when he noticed a woman behind the bench pressing her cellphone against the divider. Nadia Popovici’s message caught the attention of Hamilton, the assistant equipment manager for the Canucks. It said: “The mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancerous. Please go see a doctor.” After returning to Vancouver, Hamilton had the mole biopsied. It was diagnosed as a malignant melanoma. “So I kind of just shrugged and kept going. My initial response when I found out was
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
The Dakar Rally began yesterday in Saudi Arabia with race director David Castera saying it would be worse to “turn one’s back” on the hosts over concerns about its human rights record. Castera was speaking as more than 1,000 competitors were fine-tuning the 578 cars, trucks and motorbikes that were to bid for a third time to conquer the elements and the Saudi Arabian desert reaching its climax on Jan. 14. Saudi Arabia is increasingly becoming a host to major events including a Formula One Grand Prix — although seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he was uncomfortable racing there — and soccer
‘NEVER BE ANOTHER’: Madden’s hopes of a playing career were ended by knee injuries, but the misfortune opened a door to a coaching career with the Raiders Former NFL coach John Madden, who guided the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory before embarking on a successful broadcasting career and pioneering a blockbuster video game franchise, has died. He was 85. With his distinctive voice and folksy, everyman persona, Madden became a fixture of NFL broadcasts during a 30-year commentary career that began in 1979 and concluded with Super Bowl 43 in February 2009. It was a testament to Madden’s status as a beloved broadcaster, and later involvement as the voice of the smash hit Madden NFL video game series, that his remarkable achievements as a coach have often been