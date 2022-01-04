Antonio Brown was apparently frustrated and angry on Sunday, so he walked away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and possibly his NFL career.
The mercurial wide receiver was kicked off the team after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard (85m) drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown was off the team.
Photo: AP
“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said. “All right? That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game.”
Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10. He appeared animated while talking to Mike Evans, who tried to calm his teammate.
However, Brown stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — and then walked bare-chested down the sideline and into the end zone. He waved to fans as he jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.
It appeared to be a show of frustration by Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards.
“I’m not talking about it,” Arians said. “He’s not part of the Bucs.”
Brown was last month suspended for three games for contravening the league’s COVID-19 protocols. He also has a history of personal conduct issues and bizarre behavior.
“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said. “Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it... I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”
Elsewhere, rookie Evan McPherson kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired, and the Cincinnati Bengals clinched the NFL’s American Football Conference (AFC) North division title with a 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles all secured playoff spots on Sunday, while the Green Bay Packers locked up the NFC top seed and a first-round bye with a 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Brian “Red” Hamilton was in the middle of moving equipment on the Vancouver Canucks’ bench in between periods on Oct. 23 in Seattle when he noticed a woman behind the bench pressing her cellphone against the divider. Nadia Popovici’s message caught the attention of Hamilton, the assistant equipment manager for the Canucks. It said: “The mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancerous. Please go see a doctor.” After returning to Vancouver, Hamilton had the mole biopsied. It was diagnosed as a malignant melanoma. “So I kind of just shrugged and kept going. My initial response when I found out was
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
The Dakar Rally began yesterday in Saudi Arabia with race director David Castera saying it would be worse to “turn one’s back” on the hosts over concerns about its human rights record. Castera was speaking as more than 1,000 competitors were fine-tuning the 578 cars, trucks and motorbikes that were to bid for a third time to conquer the elements and the Saudi Arabian desert reaching its climax on Jan. 14. Saudi Arabia is increasingly becoming a host to major events including a Formula One Grand Prix — although seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he was uncomfortable racing there — and soccer
‘NEVER BE ANOTHER’: Madden’s hopes of a playing career were ended by knee injuries, but the misfortune opened a door to a coaching career with the Raiders Former NFL coach John Madden, who guided the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory before embarking on a successful broadcasting career and pioneering a blockbuster video game franchise, has died. He was 85. With his distinctive voice and folksy, everyman persona, Madden became a fixture of NFL broadcasts during a 30-year commentary career that began in 1979 and concluded with Super Bowl 43 in February 2009. It was a testament to Madden’s status as a beloved broadcaster, and later involvement as the voice of the smash hit Madden NFL video game series, that his remarkable achievements as a coach have often been