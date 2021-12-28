SBL sure about fan base as season starts

GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions.

The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium.

On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds.

Bank of Taiwan players attempt to block Taiwan Beer center Doral Moore Jr in their SBL game at the Banciao Sports Stadium in New Taipei City on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association via CNA

It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday.

Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of Taiwan on Saturday, and defeating Pauian Archiland 81-71 on Sunday.

Fans are expecting an intense battle between the SBL’s five teams, as well as the six teams in each of the two new franchises, the P.League+ and T1 League.

Two foreign players are allowed in each of the 17 teams, although the T1 teams can sign four imports, as long as only two are on the court at any one time.

More than 1,500 people attended the SBL’s two opening games, while the P.League+ said that more than 6,700 were at Saturday’s game at Taipei Heping Gymnasium, and the T1 League recorded about 3,500 at Taipei Tianmu Sports Park on Saturday.

SBL chairman Hsieh Dien-lin was joined by head coaches and players at the launch event for the 19th season.

Games are scheduled every week until May 1 next year, when the playoffs begin.

League officials are aware that they are facing competition from the P.League+ and T1 League, which have already begun their seasons.

Asked whether the three leagues could end up fighting for support instead of reviving interest in the sport, causing some teams to fold, Hsieh said: “We will take on the newcomers head-on.”

The SBL has seen steady growth since it began in 2003, and has produced many of Taiwan’s best basketball stars, he said.

The SBL has experience and has had solid management for close to two decades, Hsieh told the Taipei Times.

“We welcome the competition, which will spur progress and help improve Taiwan’s basketball environment for the benefit of everyone involved,” Hsieh said. “Sustainability and continuity are what differentiate us from the other two ... leagues.”

“Right now, our main focus is to manage the league matches to cultivate the young players, to improve their skills and game experience; fan attendance figures and gate receipts will not be our priority,” Hsieh said.

“Fans will be moved by players giving their all at every game, and they will see that the SBL’s top teams are as good as those in the other leagues... We are also focused on developing young players to represent Taiwan at international tournaments,” SBL secretary-general Lee Yi-chung said.

“The other two leagues have their priorities, and operate on different business models,” Lee said. “It remains to be seen if some of these new clubs can sustain themselves.”

At the launch event, Lee said an SBL season ticket package costs NT$2,999 for all 80 games, as well as guaranteed seats at post-season matches, and includes an SBL T-shirt, VIP card and stationery.

SBL games are not following the home-and-away format. Teams are to play in different cities. Starting with New Taipei City’s Banciao Stadium, they are to move to Taoyuan’s Taoyuan Dome for most of January, followed by New Taipei City’s Fu Jen Catholic University Sports Stadium and Kaohsiung’s Fongshan Sports Stadium.