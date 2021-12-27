Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley yesterday said police were assisting the governing body after a confidential report made to its anti-corruption unit was leaked to the media.
Melbourne’s The Age reported yesterday that it had received a recording of a telephone call between a woman and Cricket Australia’s former integrity chief, Sean Carroll, in which the woman alleged a player was using cocaine.
The woman, who described herself as a high-class escort, said the unidentified player had been “snorting lines” of cocaine and dancing naked on a balcony while partying.
It was not clear when the phone call took place. Carroll left Cricket Australia a year ago.
Hockley said the woman’s report was “unsubstantiated” and “historical,” but that the board had contacted police over the leak.
“Any stealing of confidential information is a crime,” Hockley told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. “So we ... are getting assistance from Victorian police.”
The Age said the recording had been sent to the paper through an encrypted e-mail service from an anonymous address.
The source of the leak claimed to be a former Cricket Australia staffer “who wanted to expose flaws in the integrity unit.”
Hockley said the board reviews its integrity reporting processes regularly to ensure they were “absolutely best practice.”
The leak came just more than a month after a confidential investigation by the board’s integrity unit of former captain Tim Paine was made public, prompting the wicketkeeper to step down from the captaincy and withdraw from the team.
Paine admitted to sending sexually explicit text messages to a former Cricket Tasmania staffer in 2017, but was cleared of wrongdoing by the investigation the following year.
WTA UNCONVINCED: Peng told a Singaporean newspaper that she has ‘always been very free,’ but the WTA said it remains ‘steadfast’ in calling ‘for a full, fair’ investigation’ Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday denied alleging that a senior Chinese Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted she is living freely, in her first media interview since her accusations triggered concerns for her safety. The comments did not ease worries at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which yesterday said that it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.” In a post last month on Sina Weibo, Peng alleged that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli, who is in his 70s, coerced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several
Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Sunday won the men’s singles title at the Maia 2-ATP Challenge in Portugal, defeating Nuno Borges of the host country. Tseng, 20, fought back after losing the first set to upset Borges 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, and claim his maiden ATP Challenger title. The victory made Tseng the latest Taiwanese player to win an ATP Challenger men’s singles title after Jimmy Wang, Lu Yen-hsun and Jason Jung. Tseng, who was world No. 232 last week, saw his ranking rise to a career-high 188, the latest ATP rankings released yesterday showed. The Taiwanese player also earned a wild card into the Australian
The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian Figure Skating Championships, which started on Thursday and end tomorrow, should reveal Olympic favorites for the women’s competition, and two-time and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu was to make his season debut at the Japan Figure Skating Championships, which started on Wednesday and end tomorrow. Athletes from Russia won only three of the 15 medals in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, including gold for Alina Zagitova and silver for Evgenia Medvedeva in the marquee women’s competition. With four of the top five
VIRUS FALLOUT: Remaining in the US during the Beijing Winter Games in February would open two weeks to reschedule NHL contests and provide rest for most players NHL players are not to compete in February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games in the wake of 50 league games being postponed due to COVID-19, reports said on Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and the NHL Players’ Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL’s elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. “It’s disappointing,” said Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the