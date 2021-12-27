Cricket Australia confirms leak of confidential report

Reuters, MELBOURNE





Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley yesterday said police were assisting the governing body after a confidential report made to its anti-corruption unit was leaked to the media.

Melbourne’s The Age reported yesterday that it had received a recording of a telephone call between a woman and Cricket Australia’s former integrity chief, Sean Carroll, in which the woman alleged a player was using cocaine.

The woman, who described herself as a high-class escort, said the unidentified player had been “snorting lines” of cocaine and dancing naked on a balcony while partying.

It was not clear when the phone call took place. Carroll left Cricket Australia a year ago.

Hockley said the woman’s report was “unsubstantiated” and “historical,” but that the board had contacted police over the leak.

“Any stealing of confidential information is a crime,” Hockley told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. “So we ... are getting assistance from Victorian police.”

The Age said the recording had been sent to the paper through an encrypted e-mail service from an anonymous address.

The source of the leak claimed to be a former Cricket Australia staffer “who wanted to expose flaws in the integrity unit.”

Hockley said the board reviews its integrity reporting processes regularly to ensure they were “absolutely best practice.”

The leak came just more than a month after a confidential investigation by the board’s integrity unit of former captain Tim Paine was made public, prompting the wicketkeeper to step down from the captaincy and withdraw from the team.

Paine admitted to sending sexually explicit text messages to a former Cricket Tasmania staffer in 2017, but was cleared of wrongdoing by the investigation the following year.