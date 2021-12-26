Sydney-to-Hobart yacht seeking a southerly

AP, SYDNEY





Super maxi LawConnect is the favorite for line honors in the Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race, which is to start today, with the forecast for strong southerly winds on the first night potentially giving it the edge over the other two 100-foot boats.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology predicted gusting winds this afternoon during the start in Sydney Harbor, with the possibility of some thunderstorms offshore.

“We love a hard southerly to start with, because that’s our best conditions, perhaps gives us an ability to get out a little bit,” LawConnect skipper and owner Christian Beck said.

Crew on LawConnect work during the SOLAS Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour on Dec. 7. Photo: EPA-EFE

Last year’s race was canceled the week before it was due to start because of COVID-19 quarantine issues, but this year’s edition is proceeding with mass virus-testing protocols in place for the 900-plus crew on 91 boats.

There were two late withdrawals related to the testing.

The 628 nautical mile (1,170km) race is from Sydney down the south coast of New South Wales state and across Bass Strait to Hobart, the capital of the island state of Tasmania.

In 2017, Comanche set the race record after finishing in 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes, 24 seconds, beating Perpetual Loyal’s record of 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes, 20 seconds, set the previous year.

Wild Oats XI has won line honors nine times, most recently in 2018, and is the first boat to have claimed the treble — race record, line honors and overall winner. Comanche won again in 2019.

Another super maxi in this year’s edition, Black Jack, will have to overcome a poor preparation.

The boat did not get the chance to race against super maxi rivals LawConnect and SHK Scallywag 100 in the inaugural Australian maxi championship earlier this month after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

The boat also sustained a broken mast in the Brisbane-Gladstone race in Queensland state in April.

Black Jack, representing the Yacht Club de Monaco in this year’s race, has sailed just five times with her new mast after its delivery from New Zealand was delayed due to lockdowns in that country.

With no recent racing form she is something of an unknown quantity, although the boat took line honors in 2009 when named Alfa Romeo and finished third, second and fifth from 2017 to 2019 respectively.

One thing working in her favor is the experience of her crew, with 13 having sailed the race at least nine times.

“Our crew on paper is a standout crew in my opinion and that makes a big difference in protecting the asset and getting though heavy conditions,” skipper Mark Bradford said.

“There’s a couple of ways to run a sporting team, one is with youth and one is with experience,” Bradford said.