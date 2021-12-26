Super maxi LawConnect is the favorite for line honors in the Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race, which is to start today, with the forecast for strong southerly winds on the first night potentially giving it the edge over the other two 100-foot boats.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology predicted gusting winds this afternoon during the start in Sydney Harbor, with the possibility of some thunderstorms offshore.
“We love a hard southerly to start with, because that’s our best conditions, perhaps gives us an ability to get out a little bit,” LawConnect skipper and owner Christian Beck said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Last year’s race was canceled the week before it was due to start because of COVID-19 quarantine issues, but this year’s edition is proceeding with mass virus-testing protocols in place for the 900-plus crew on 91 boats.
There were two late withdrawals related to the testing.
The 628 nautical mile (1,170km) race is from Sydney down the south coast of New South Wales state and across Bass Strait to Hobart, the capital of the island state of Tasmania.
In 2017, Comanche set the race record after finishing in 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes, 24 seconds, beating Perpetual Loyal’s record of 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes, 20 seconds, set the previous year.
Wild Oats XI has won line honors nine times, most recently in 2018, and is the first boat to have claimed the treble — race record, line honors and overall winner. Comanche won again in 2019.
Another super maxi in this year’s edition, Black Jack, will have to overcome a poor preparation.
The boat did not get the chance to race against super maxi rivals LawConnect and SHK Scallywag 100 in the inaugural Australian maxi championship earlier this month after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.
The boat also sustained a broken mast in the Brisbane-Gladstone race in Queensland state in April.
Black Jack, representing the Yacht Club de Monaco in this year’s race, has sailed just five times with her new mast after its delivery from New Zealand was delayed due to lockdowns in that country.
With no recent racing form she is something of an unknown quantity, although the boat took line honors in 2009 when named Alfa Romeo and finished third, second and fifth from 2017 to 2019 respectively.
One thing working in her favor is the experience of her crew, with 13 having sailed the race at least nine times.
“Our crew on paper is a standout crew in my opinion and that makes a big difference in protecting the asset and getting though heavy conditions,” skipper Mark Bradford said.
“There’s a couple of ways to run a sporting team, one is with youth and one is with experience,” Bradford said.
WTA UNCONVINCED: Peng told a Singaporean newspaper that she has ‘always been very free,’ but the WTA said it remains ‘steadfast’ in calling ‘for a full, fair’ investigation’ Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday denied alleging that a senior Chinese Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted she is living freely, in her first media interview since her accusations triggered concerns for her safety. The comments did not ease worries at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which yesterday said that it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.” In a post last month on Sina Weibo, Peng alleged that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli, who is in his 70s, coerced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several
Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Sunday won the men’s singles title at the Maia 2-ATP Challenge in Portugal, defeating Nuno Borges of the host country. Tseng, 20, fought back after losing the first set to upset Borges 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, and claim his maiden ATP Challenger title. The victory made Tseng the latest Taiwanese player to win an ATP Challenger men’s singles title after Jimmy Wang, Lu Yen-hsun and Jason Jung. Tseng, who was world No. 232 last week, saw his ranking rise to a career-high 188, the latest ATP rankings released yesterday showed. The Taiwanese player also earned a wild card into the Australian
Ethiopian runners yesterday won the men’s and women’s divisions of the annual Taipei Marathon: Demeke Kasaw won the men’s title in the 42km race with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, 42 seconds, while Alemtsehay Asefa took the women’s title in 2:30:44. Only 12 elite international runners competed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Finishing sixth in the men’s division with a time of 2:23:13, Chou Ting-yin was the first Taiwanese to cross the finish line, while Tsao Chun-yu, the first Taiwanese female runner to finish, took fourth in the women’s division with a time of 2:33:51. After the race, Chou told reporters that
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Saturday extended his perfect record after sending Tyron Woodley face-first into the canvas with a vicious knockout blow in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. In a largely uneventful bout, the first five rounds saw little significant action or quality, with fans booing the lackluster display, until Paul delivered a right hand blow that knocked Woodley out cold. Paul, 24, beat former UFC champion Woodley for the second time in four months, after his split-decision victory in August, and improved his professional boxing record to 5-0. The 39-year-old Woodley replaced Paul’s scheduled opponent Tommy Fury