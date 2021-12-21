Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin secures title in Portugal

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin on Sunday won the men’s singles title at the Maia 2-ATP Challenge in Portugal, defeating Nuno Borges of the host country.

Tseng, 20, fought back after losing the first set to upset Borges 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, and claim his maiden ATP Challenger title.

The victory made Tseng the latest Taiwanese player to win an ATP Challenger men’s singles title after Jimmy Wang, Lu Yen-hsun and Jason Jung.

Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin competes in a Chinese Taipei Tennis Association (CTTA) tournament on June 6 last year. Photo courtesy of CTTA via CNA

Tseng, who was world No. 232 last week, saw his ranking rise to a career-high 188, the latest ATP rankings released yesterday showed.

The Taiwanese player also earned a wild card into the Australian Open, his father, Tseng Yu-teh, wrote on Facebook.

Tseng Chun-hsin has won four Junior Grand Slam titles. In 2018, he won the French Open and the Wimbledon boys’ singles titles.

In addition, the International Tennis Federation named him its boys’ 2018 World Champion.

Tseng Chun-hsin first played tennis at the age of five encouraged by his parents who run a stall at Lehua Night Market in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和), selling tanghulu, a sweet treat made of glazed fruit and tomatoes on a stick.

As a result, Tseng Chun-hsin is dubbed the “Night Market Champion” in Taiwan.