Cummins misses Test due to virus rules

AFP, ADELAIDE, Australia





Australia captain Pat Cummins yesterday said that he was “gutted” to be ruled out just hours before the second Ashes Test against England for being in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, with Steve Smith making a dramatic return as captain.

The world’s No. 1 Test fast bowler was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening when a person at a neighboring table was identified as positive for the virus.

Cummins isolated when he became aware of the situation and has since returned a negative COVID-19 test.

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne, center, plays a shot past England all-rounder Ben Stokes, left, as wicketkeeper Jos Buttler looks on during day 1 of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval in Australia yesterday. Photo: Reuters

However, under South Australia (SA) state’s strict biosecurity rules, he must now stay in his hotel room for seven days, meaning Smith captained the side for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

“Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green,” Cummins wrote on Twitter, referring to Michael Neser, his replacement in the bowling attack, getting his first Test. “He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but Covid has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along!”

Australia’s players are permitted to dine out in small groups under rules in place for the Ashes in Adelaide, but should steer clear of densely populated places.

Cricket Australia chief executive officer Nick Hockley said that Cummins had not breached any of their protocols and should be available for the third Test in Melbourne on Dec. 26.

“We have protocols that flex according to the risk level of any different jurisdiction, so we are looking at it every single day,” Hockley said. “I think were pretty comfortable with the protocols for South Australia and we will keep monitoring the situation in Melbourne and in Sydney.”

“We don’t want to completely lock down the players, we are very conscious of taking a proportionate approach, very conscious of their mental well-being,” he said.

Cummins’ absence leaves Australia without arguably their best two fast bowlers for the pink-ball Test under lights, with Josh Hazlewood also missing with a side injury.

However, the situation could have been much worse, with fellow quick Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon dining in the same restaurant, but at a separate table outdoors.

“SA Health has deemed them casual contacts and they are free to play,” Cricket Australia said.

Cummins missing out opened the door again for Smith, who skippered his country until 2018 when he was axed for 12 months and banned from any leadership role for two years over his involvement in attempts to alter the ball illegally with sandpaper during a Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner ground out gritty 95s as Australia seized control of the Test.

At stumps, the hosts were 221-2, despite an onslaught from veteran England seamers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.

The tourists snared an early breakthrough with Broad getting Marcus Harris for 3, before Warner and Labuschagne put on 172 for the second wicket.

Warner missed his 25th Test century, falling in the 90s for the second Test in a row when he was caught by Broad off Ben Stokes.

Labuschagne was unbeaten on 95 at stumps, with Smith 18 not out at the other end.