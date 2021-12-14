Real Madrid on Sunday strengthened their already-commanding position in the title race by defeating Atletico Madrid 2-0 to move 13 points clear of the defending champions in La Liga.
Atletico have a game in hand over their rivals, but the advantage is considerable and perhaps even insurmountable, even in December.
Barcelona are now 18 points adrift and arguably an irrelevance at the top after they were earlier held to a 2-2 draw away at CA Osasuna.
Photo: Reuters
Sevilla, who last won the Spanish title in 1945-1946, are the closest challengers, eight points back, and having played a game fewer.
“We are favorites today, of course, you can say that, but if you relax, it can cost you dearly,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “We have to keep going, to get closer to winning it as soon as possible.”
Real Madrid were ominously superior in a derby that had its occasional bad-tempered moments, but was largely neutralized by the home side’s dominance at the Santiago Bernabeu.
“The title race is still alive,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “There are a load of matches left. [Real] Madrid have a lot of points, it’s true, but La Liga is complicated.”
Karim Benzema was passed fit enough to start and then, worryingly for the hosts went off again at halftime, but not before volleying them into the lead. Marco Asensio doubled the advantage in the second half.
There was never any sign of an Atletico comeback, with the home fans confident enough to cheer their team’s every pass in the 70th minute, while some of Real Madrid’s defending late on was done at walking pace.
The 21-year-old Vinicius Jr was instrumental again, providing the assists for both goals, but it was 36-year-old Luka Modric who ran the game, with the Croatian at his majestic, mesmerizing best.
At one point in the second half the home crowd gave Modric a spontaneous standing ovation and he was so comfortable he even had time to applaud them back.
“It was an incredible performance, nothing else to say, it was spectacular,” Ancelotti said. “With the ball, without the ball, the consistency, the personality. It was extraordinary.”
Meanwhile, Barcelona’s nightmare week ended in more disappointment as they conceded in the 86th minute to draw away at struggling Osasuna.
After losing at home to Real Betis Balompie the previous weekend and being dumped into the UEFA Europa League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday last week, Barca could only muster a point against Osasuna, who sit 10th and are now winless in eight league matches.
