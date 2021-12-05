French judo coach Alain Schmitt, who Olympic judo champion Margaux Pinot accused of domestic violence, on Friday said that he had defended himself in a fight that he said she started.
His remarks came after a judge on Wednesday acquitted Schmitt, which sparked widespread anger in France, as the state prosecutor launched an appeal.
Pinot, who won mixed team gold at the Tokyo Olympics, accused Schmitt — her partner and former coach — of attacking her in a drunken rage while she was in bed in her apartment on Saturday last week.
Photo: AFP
“He straddled me, and started punching me, left and right,” the 27-year old told a news conference on Thursday, her face covered in bruises.
“I didn’t even defend myself to avoid the punches, instead I tried to reason with him. I said: ‘Stop Alain, stop,’” she said. “I thought to myself, I need to get away from him, or I’ll die here.”
Pinot had facial injuries, including a fractured nose when she filed a police complaint early on Sunday last week. Police arrested Schmitt, who denied the allegation at a hearing.
The state prosecutor requested a one-year suspended sentence for what they deemed “very serious violence,” but the judge decided there was not “enough proof of guilt” for the prosecution to proceed.
After the hearing, Pinot posted on Twitter a picture of her swollen, injured face, writing in French: “What was missing? My death at the end, perhaps? It’s probably judo that saved me and my thoughts go out to other women who cannot say the same.”
“My impression is that I was defending myself,” Schmitt told French broadcaster BFM TV on Friday. “I have never hit a woman in my entire life. In my intimate life I am a tender person.”
He also said that it was Pinot who attacked him, out of anger because he was about to leave for Israel, where he had been hired to coach the national women’s judo team.
Pinot rejected Schmitt’s version of events, telling reporters: “He’s lying.”
Following the accusations, the Israeli judo federation broke off contact with Schmitt.
French Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu said she supported Pinot, “who for me is clearly the victim in what has happened,” while French judo stars Teddy Riner and Clarisse Agbegnenou also publicly backed Pinot, with Riner saying there should be more support for victims.
Pinot also had the support of the French judo federation, which said it was shocked by her injuries.
LONG WAIT OVER: The Brothers have won the top prize after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years, defeating the Lions 5-0 The CTBC Brothers have finally tasted victory in the Taiwan Series after an 11-year wait, winning the title last night by completing a four-game sweep of the Uni-President Lions at the Tainan Municipal Stadium. The Brothers were crowned champions of Taiwanese professional baseball after a 5-0 win in Game 4 after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years. It was a magical first year for CTBC manager Lin Wei-chu, a former standout with Japan’s Hanshin Tigers. He has brought a title to the starving Brothers fans — who have endured a string of second-place finishes
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Sunday secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, Texas, after losing to their Chinese opponents 1-3 in the semi-finals. The duo lost to Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, dashing their hopes of competing for the gold medal. It was the first time they had faced the Chinese duo. In the first game, Lin and Cheng established an 8-6 lead, but gave away five straight points to lose on unforced errors. They successfully regrouped and won the second game 11-7. In the third game, the
They do not call Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue “The Monster” for nothing. The WBA and IBF bantamweight world champion is undefeated, with all but three of his wins by knockout — mostly in the early rounds. Drawing praise as one of the best “pound for pound” active boxers around, and the best out of Asia since Manny Pacquiao, Inoue has his eyes on the big time. Inoue (21-0, 18 KOs) made his Las Vegas debut last year with a knockout victory over Jason Moloney, which followed a fight in California in 2019. Signed with Bob Arum’s boxing promotion company Top Rank, Inoue fought again
‘JUST THE BEGINNING’: Alexia Putellas won the women’s award after she led Barcelona to victory in the Champions League, scoring a penalty to beat Chelsea 4-0 in the final Lionel Messi said winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men’s Ballon d’Or prize for a seventh time after a turbulent year, as Spain’s Alexia Putellas took the women’s award. Now 34, Messi pipped much-fancied rivals such as Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema to take the award in a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday, the city he now calls home after leaving boyhood club Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in August. Despite his tearful goodbye from Barcelona and his relatively underwhelming start to life in France, the jury of journalists from around the