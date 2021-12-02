BASEBALL
‘Shotime’ term highlighted
“Shotime,” as baseball star Shohei Ohtani is known in the US, yesterday was named the Japanese “buzzword of the year” after he won one of US baseball’s top awards and lit up his home country. Ohtani, often compared to baseball legend Babe Ruth because of his ability to pitch and hit at an elite level, last month won the Most Valuable Player award for MLB’s American League, becoming the second Japanese player to do so. The MVP award prompted newspapers in Japan to hand out extras and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to tell reporters he felt very proud of Ohtani’s accomplishment. The Japanese government floated the idea of presenting the People’s Honor Award to Ohtani after the baseball award, but the Los Angeles Angels player declined, saying it was still “too early.” Besides “Shotime,” “real two-way player,” used to describe his versatility, was also chosen as this year’s top buzzword by a committee of experts organized by Japanese publishing house Jiyukokuminsha.
SOCCER
Gabriel fights off attacker
Arsenal defender Gabriel fought off an attacker wielding a baseball bat during an attempted robbery at his north London home in August, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday. Gabriel and a friend were followed home by two men wearing masks and hoods who tried to steal his car, phone and watch, the report said. A video appeared to show one of the attackers lunging at Gabriel with a bat before the Arsenal defender punched him in the face and grappled with him. The attacker, Abderaham Muse, was jailed for five years over one count of robbery and one of possession of an offensive weapon after police traced DNA from his hat, which fell off during the scuffle, the report said. Two accomplices have not been caught. “No injuries were suffered, but a great deal of shock was caused,” prosecutor Martin Lewis told the Harrow Crown Court, the Daily Mail reported. “They happened to pick on two victims who were very fit and able to look after themselves.”
SOCCER
Belarusian official detained
Czech police have detained Belarus Football Federation president Vladimir Bazanov and his wife on suspicion that they breached COVID-19 pandemic rules by not having applied for an exemption to travel restrictions, local media reported on Tuesday. Bazanov had been due to attend a women’s World Cup qualifier between the Czech Republic and Belarus, Denik N reported. The Belarusian Football Federation declined to comment. The game was eventually postponed due to COVID-19 cases identified among the visiting team. Czech police said they could not confirm that Bazanov and his wife had been detained, saying only: “Two foreign nationals were caught who are suspected of having entered the Czech Republic and stayed here in a breach of current safety measures of the Health Ministry.” A spokesman for the Czech Football Association said that its Belarusian counterpart and UEFA had turned to the Czech association for help. Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Eva Davidova said the ministry could not confirm that Bazanov was in the country or whether he had applied for a Czech visa.
Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju on Wednesday handily downed Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-0 to advance to the round-of-32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. World No. 6 Lin, who had a bye to automatically advance to the second round, defeated the 35-year-old Swede 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Lin was yesterday to play South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon. Compatriot and fellow Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan crashed out after losing to Sweden’s Truls Moregard. Moregard, who is more than half Chuang’s age at 19, downed the 40-year-old world No. 25 4-3 in a
FEARS TOO GREAT: Denmark’s Union of Journalists urged reporters not to travel to Qatar to cover the World Cup, saying the country cannot be trusted after the incident Security forces in Qatar detained two Norwegian Broadcasting Corp (NRK) journalists for more than 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup, authorities said on Wednesday. The Qatari government accused NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit,” as the two returned on Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there. The arrests sparked a diplomatic dispute between Norway and Qatar. Norwegian news agency
Former champion Shaun Murphy on Wednesday said that amateurs should not be allowed to play in professional snooker tournaments after he lost in the first round of the UK championship to 19-year-old Si Jiahui. The 39-year-old Murphy, who was runner-up in the world championship this year, fought back from 5-1 down to level the match, but lost the deciding frame to the Chinese amateur. Murphy, who has won more than ￡4 million (US$5.33 million) in prize money in his career, vented his frustration after the defeat in York on Tuesday. “I’m going to sound like a grumpy old man, but that young man
PRESIDENTIAL VISIT: Tsai Ing-wen attended pre-game events, with her staff saying that she wanted to show her strong support for the nation’s most popular sport Two home runs gave the CTBC Brothers a 2-0 victory over the Uni-President Lions in an otherwise pitcher-dominated Taiwan Series opener in Taichung yesterday. CTBC took the lead in the best-of-seven Taiwan Series, with Taichung Intercontinental Stadium fully open and filled to capacity with 20,000 spectators because health authorities have kept the COVID-19 pandemic at bay. CTBC fans dominated the stands, turning them yellow as so many were wearing their team’s colors. The CPBL’s championship series is to continue with Game 2 today, also in Taichung. President Tsai Ing-wen made an unannounced visit prior to game’s start, participating in the opening ceremony and posing