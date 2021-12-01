Not all draws are memorable, but Rachin Ravindra is certain to remember his debut after helping save New Zealand in the first Test against India.
The 22-year-old finished unbeaten on 18 and combined brilliantly with No. 11 Ajaz Patel to keep the last wicket intact through 52 balls of elite Indian spin at Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur, India, on Monday.
New Zealand coach Gary Stead praised the young all-rounder’s courage under fire, and said it showed he belonged at the highest level.
Photo: AFP
“You always have those doubts when you go to that next level, but he certainly showed the composure that probably belies his age a little bit ... which is fantastic for us in the long run,” Stead told reporters yesterday. “It’s a debut game that I think he will always remember.”
“I know [batsman] Ross Taylor said at the end of the game as well, you don’t often remember draws, but that’s certainly one that he will remember for a long time,” Stead said.
“When you look at the quality of the Indian spinners as well it just, I guess, makes it even more special for him,” he added.
New Zealand, who have not won a Test series in India let alone a Test since the 1988-1989 tour, head to Mumbai for the second and final match with hope of breaking the drought.
Stead said there might be changes to the side depending on the Mumbai wicket, but defended his specialist spinners Patel and Will Somerville, who battled through a tough opener after coming in short of match fitness due to a COVID-19 disruption to their domestic season.
Somerville went wicketless for 98 runs in the match, while Patel finished with 3-150.
By contrast, India’s spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja took 17 of the 19 New Zealand wickets that fell.
“The Indian spinners in their own conditions, they probably bowl five to 10km [per hour] quicker on average than us, and that’s not always an easy thing to adjust immediately,” Stead said. “So for us, it’s about just trying to make small learnings from the way that we bowl ... and be that little bit better for the next game.”
Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju on Wednesday handily downed Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-0 to advance to the round-of-32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. World No. 6 Lin, who had a bye to automatically advance to the second round, defeated the 35-year-old Swede 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Lin was yesterday to play South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon. Compatriot and fellow Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan crashed out after losing to Sweden’s Truls Moregard. Moregard, who is more than half Chuang’s age at 19, downed the 40-year-old world No. 25 4-3 in a
FEARS TOO GREAT: Denmark’s Union of Journalists urged reporters not to travel to Qatar to cover the World Cup, saying the country cannot be trusted after the incident Security forces in Qatar detained two Norwegian Broadcasting Corp (NRK) journalists for more than 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup, authorities said on Wednesday. The Qatari government accused NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit,” as the two returned on Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there. The arrests sparked a diplomatic dispute between Norway and Qatar. Norwegian news agency
Former champion Shaun Murphy on Wednesday said that amateurs should not be allowed to play in professional snooker tournaments after he lost in the first round of the UK championship to 19-year-old Si Jiahui. The 39-year-old Murphy, who was runner-up in the world championship this year, fought back from 5-1 down to level the match, but lost the deciding frame to the Chinese amateur. Murphy, who has won more than ￡4 million (US$5.33 million) in prize money in his career, vented his frustration after the defeat in York on Tuesday. “I’m going to sound like a grumpy old man, but that young man
The Persian Gulf nation of Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on soccer officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to next year’s FIFA World Cup tournament, an investigation has found. The investigation found that Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights by hiring Kevin Chalker, a former CIA officer who became a private intelligence contractor, to spy on rival bid teams, as well as key soccer officials tasked with picking the winner in 2010. The investigation is based on interviews with Chalker’s former associates, as well as contracts, invoices,