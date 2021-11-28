Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Friday was slapped with a fine for an “obscene gesture” and warned by the NBA’s disciplinary officials for swearing during a news conference.
“LeBron James has been fined [US]$15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability,” league spokesman Byron Spruell said in a news release.
This is the second time this week that the league has disciplined James for an on-court incident.
Photo: AFP
James was hit with a one-game suspension for a bloody altercation with the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart in a game on Sunday last week.
In their game on Wednesday against the Indianapolis Pacers, James scored 39 points in a 124-116 overtime win.
Late in the fourth quarter, James drew the ire of league officials for making an obscene gesture after sinking a three-point basket that extended the Lakers’ lead to six points.
Photo: AFP
James slammed the one-game suspension after the Pacers game, describing the punishment to reporters using an expletive.
James also had a pair of fans ejected from the Pacers game in overtime, after they apparently heckled him from their courtside seats.
On Friday, the Lakers lost 137-141 in triple overtime against the Sacramento Kings, with James scoring 30 points.
Additional reporting by AP
Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju on Wednesday handily downed Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-0 to advance to the round-of-32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. World No. 6 Lin, who had a bye to automatically advance to the second round, defeated the 35-year-old Swede 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Lin was yesterday to play South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon. Compatriot and fellow Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan crashed out after losing to Sweden’s Truls Moregard. Moregard, who is more than half Chuang’s age at 19, downed the 40-year-old world No. 25 4-3 in a
NOT ‘HAVING IT’: Teammate Anthony Davis defended James, saying that he ‘isn’t a dirty guy,’ while coach Vogel said he was glad it did not ‘turn into something uglier’ LeBron James was on Sunday night ejected after bloodying Isaiah Stewart with a swipe to the face in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Detroit. The NBA superstar was thrown out for the second time in his career after striking the Pistons’ Stewart in the face while the pair were battling for rebounding position. Stewart, who was cut above the right eye, tried to confront James. That led to a scrum of players from both teams coming together with several coaches and security people also joining the fray as the Piston player repeatedly tried to retaliate. The incident
Over the past six years, Taiwanese luger Li Sin-rong has sped down sloping roads and mountain highways on her duct-taped green sled — using wheels, not blades — in hopes of securing a place at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Winter athletes in subtropical Taiwan often travel to training facilities abroad, but COVID-19 restrictions have limited the amount of time Li, 23, and 19-year-old alpine skier Lee Win-yi, have been able to practice on ice and snow. The two women have instead relied heavily on alternative training arrangements as they prepared for qualifying competitions. “From the start, we knew it would be very hard
FEARS TOO GREAT: Denmark’s Union of Journalists urged reporters not to travel to Qatar to cover the World Cup, saying the country cannot be trusted after the incident Security forces in Qatar detained two Norwegian Broadcasting Corp (NRK) journalists for more than 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup, authorities said on Wednesday. The Qatari government accused NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit,” as the two returned on Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there. The arrests sparked a diplomatic dispute between Norway and Qatar. Norwegian news agency