LeBron James fined for ‘obscene gesture’ in Wednesday game

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Friday was slapped with a fine for an “obscene gesture” and warned by the NBA’s disciplinary officials for swearing during a news conference.

“LeBron James has been fined [US]$15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability,” league spokesman Byron Spruell said in a news release.

This is the second time this week that the league has disciplined James for an on-court incident.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James reacts after their NBA win against the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

James was hit with a one-game suspension for a bloody altercation with the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart in a game on Sunday last week.

In their game on Wednesday against the Indianapolis Pacers, James scored 39 points in a 124-116 overtime win.

Late in the fourth quarter, James drew the ire of league officials for making an obscene gesture after sinking a three-point basket that extended the Lakers’ lead to six points.

A woman reacts as she is ejected from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

James slammed the one-game suspension after the Pacers game, describing the punishment to reporters using an expletive.

James also had a pair of fans ejected from the Pacers game in overtime, after they apparently heckled him from their courtside seats.

On Friday, the Lakers lost 137-141 in triple overtime against the Sacramento Kings, with James scoring 30 points.

Additional reporting by AP