Carlos Arthur Nuzman, the head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee for more than two decades, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in jail for allegedly buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics.
The ruling by Judge Marcelo Bretas became public on Thursday.
Nuzman, who also headed the Rio 2016 organizing committee, was found guilty of corruption, criminal organization, money laundering and tax evasion. The 79-year-old executive would not be jailed until all his appeals are heard.
Photo: Reuters
He and his lawyer did not comment on the decision.
Bretas also sentenced to jail former Rio governor Sergio Cabral, businessman Arthur Soares and Leonardo Gryner, who was the Rio 2016 committee director-general of operation.
Investigators say all three and Nuzman coordinated to bribe the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, Lamine Diack, and his son Papa Diack for votes.
Cabral, who has been in jail since 2016 and faces a series of other convictions and investigations, told Bretas two years ago he had paid about US$2 million in exchange for up to six votes in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) meeting that awarded Rio the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
He said the money had come from a debt owed to him by Soares.
Cabral, who governed Rio state from 2003 to 2010, added that another US$500,000 was paid later to Papa Diack with the aim of securing three more votes of IOC members.
Bretas’ ruling labels Nuzman as “one of the main responsibles for the promotion and the organization of the criminal scheme, given his position in the Brazilian Olympic Committee and before international authorities.”
The judge also said the sports executive “headed and coordinated action of the other agents, clearly as a leader” to illegally garnish support at the IOC.
The judge said he would send the results of the investigation to authorities in Senegal and France, where Papa Diack and Lamine Diack live respectively.
Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring, with Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) to hold its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. PFC chief executive officer Steve Williams, the man with a dream to turn childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said that PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. “It’s not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying,” Williams told reporters. “It’s serious. It’s hardcore swinging with specialized pillows.” Although the male and female competitors in January’s event mostly
NOT ‘HAVING IT’: Teammate Anthony Davis defended James, saying that he ‘isn’t a dirty guy,’ while coach Vogel said he was glad it did not ‘turn into something uglier’ LeBron James was on Sunday night ejected after bloodying Isaiah Stewart with a swipe to the face in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Detroit. The NBA superstar was thrown out for the second time in his career after striking the Pistons’ Stewart in the face while the pair were battling for rebounding position. Stewart, who was cut above the right eye, tried to confront James. That led to a scrum of players from both teams coming together with several coaches and security people also joining the fray as the Piston player repeatedly tried to retaliate. The incident
Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju on Wednesday handily downed Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-0 to advance to the round-of-32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. World No. 6 Lin, who had a bye to automatically advance to the second round, defeated the 35-year-old Swede 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Lin was yesterday to play South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon. Compatriot and fellow Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan crashed out after losing to Sweden’s Truls Moregard. Moregard, who is more than half Chuang’s age at 19, downed the 40-year-old world No. 25 4-3 in a
Over the past six years, Taiwanese luger Li Sin-rong has sped down sloping roads and mountain highways on her duct-taped green sled — using wheels, not blades — in hopes of securing a place at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Winter athletes in subtropical Taiwan often travel to training facilities abroad, but COVID-19 restrictions have limited the amount of time Li, 23, and 19-year-old alpine skier Lee Win-yi, have been able to practice on ice and snow. The two women have instead relied heavily on alternative training arrangements as they prepared for qualifying competitions. “From the start, we knew it would be very hard