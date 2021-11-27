Taiwanese Olympic medalist Cheng I-ching on Thursday beat Amy Wang of the US 4-0 to advance to the round of 16 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas.
World No. 8 Cheng defeated 18-year-old Wang 11-5, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center to set up her next match against China’s Chen Xingtong yesterday.
Cheng, 29, and compatriot Lin Yun-ju, with whom she won bronze at the Tokyo Games, also advanced to the next round of the mixed doubles after beating the Swedish pairing of Truls Moregard and Christina Kallberg 3-0.
Photo: Erik Williams-USA TODAY
The world No. 2 duo downed the Swedes 11-6, 11-8, 12-10, and were yesterday to play Singapore’s Pang Yew En Koen and Lin Ye, ranked world No. 68.
Taiwan’s other mixed doubles pairing, world No. 58 Chen Szu-yu and Chen Chien-an, also advanced after beating South Korea’s world No. 14 Jang Woo-jin and Jeon Ji-hee 3-1. Chen Szu-yu and Chen Chien-an were today to play China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha.
In men’s doubles, Chen Chien-an and Chuang Chih-yuan downed fellow Taiwanese Feng Yi-hsin and Huang Yan-cheng 3-0. World No. 8 Chen Chien-an and Chuang and were next to play the world No. 14 duo of South Korea’s Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon.
Lin lost his men’s singles match to Lim, who won 4-3. Lim, 24, overcame the 20-year-old world No. 6 Lin 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 6-11, 8-11, 13-11.
Taiwan’s Liu Hsing-yin and Chen Szu-yu were knocked out of the women’s singles after losing to France’s Jia Nan Yuan and Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz respectively.
Both of Taiwan’s women’s doubles pairings crashed out of the tournament, with Cheng Hsien-tzu and Liu falling to Luxembourg’s Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni, while Chen Szu-yu and Li Yu-jhun lost to Japan’s Mima Ito and Hina Hayata.
Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju on Wednesday handily downed Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-0 to advance to the round-of-32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. World No. 6 Lin, who had a bye to automatically advance to the second round, defeated the 35-year-old Swede 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Lin was yesterday to play South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon. Compatriot and fellow Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan crashed out after losing to Sweden’s Truls Moregard. Moregard, who is more than half Chuang’s age at 19, downed the 40-year-old world No. 25 4-3 in a
Over the past six years, Taiwanese luger Li Sin-rong has sped down sloping roads and mountain highways on her duct-taped green sled — using wheels, not blades — in hopes of securing a place at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Winter athletes in subtropical Taiwan often travel to training facilities abroad, but COVID-19 restrictions have limited the amount of time Li, 23, and 19-year-old alpine skier Lee Win-yi, have been able to practice on ice and snow. The two women have instead relied heavily on alternative training arrangements as they prepared for qualifying competitions. “From the start, we knew it would be very hard