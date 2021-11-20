S Africa’s A.B. de Villiers retires from all cricket

Reuters





Former South Africa international A.B. de Villiers yesterday said that he has retired from all forms of cricket having lost his hunger for the game, bringing to an end a 17-year career where he established himself as one of his country’s greats.

De Villiers had retired from all international formats in May 2018, but was in talks about a return to the limited-overs side for the T20 World Cup this month before deciding against playing for the Proteas again.

The 37-year-old was still involved in franchise cricket, last playing in the Indian Premier League for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who described his retirement as the “end of an era” after a decade with the south Indian side.

Then-South Africa captain A.B. de Villiers plays a shot during their one-day international against New Zealand at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Feb. 25, 2017. Photo: AFP

“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket,” De Villiers said in a statement.

“Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm,” he said. “Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.”

“That’s the reality I must accept — and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today,” he said. “I’ve had my time. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me.”

An explosive and entertaining batsman who also kept wicket, De Villiers has often been referred to as “Mr 360” for his wide range of shots, which found all parts of the boundary.

De Villiers retires with more than 20,000 combined runs to his name in Tests, one-day internationals and T20 internationals for South Africa and 9,424 runs in other T20 games.

He holds the record for the fastest ODI century, reaching triple figures in just 31 deliveries in a knock of 149 against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015, smashing 16 sixes and nine fours.

India’s Virat Kohli, who once described Bangalore teammate De Villiers as the IPL’s “most impactful match-winner,” said that the South African’s decision to retire “hurts his heart,” but knew it was made with family in mind.

“To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I’ve met, you can be very proud of what you’ve done and what you’ve given to RCB, my brother,” Kohli write on Twitter.

“Our bond is beyond the game and will always be,” he wrote.