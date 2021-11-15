Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi is to start today’s season-ending Valencia Grand Prix from 10th place on the grid, in the final race of his long career.
Rossi, 42, squeezed into the top 10, as 23-year-old Jorge Martin secured pole position on his Ducati in qualifying on Saturday.
“Beyond all the emotional side, for me it’s important to have a good weekend, a good result, and starting in the top 10 is already a good start,” Rossi said.
Photo: AFP
Francesco Bagnaia, Rossi’s Italian protege who was denied a sixth straight pole position, is to start from second place.
Rossi praised 24-year-old Bagnaia, a graduate of his own VR46 Riders Academy and runner-up in the championship, for helping push him into the top 10.
“‘Pecco’ helped me,” Rossi said. “He saw me and he kept pushing. So thank you very much to Pecco for helping me improve my time.”
Already-crowned world champion Fabio Quartararo could do no better than eighth place.
Today, the yellow flags of Rossi supporters are to dominate in what organizers believe is to be a 75,000-strong crowd for the Italian’s emotional farewell.
It is to be Rossi’s 432nd Grand Prix in all categories since he began his career in 1996.
As well as his seven premier class titles, he was also world champion in the 125cc and 250cc divisions in his early years.
Rossi is looking to the future by building his legacy at his VR46 academy, and his VR46 team is to make their debut in the MotoGP next year as a Ducati satellite.
He is also planning to try his luck on four wheels in GT Racing, and is soon to become a father as his partner Francesca Novello is expecting a girl.
“I can’t complain,” Rossi said on Thursday. “I have had a very long and successful career. Now I want to enjoy life — I will be a father next year.”
After qualifying on Saturday, Rossi showed why he is still a crowd puller.
He bowed to the fans and signed a giant street art fresco that portrayed his smiling face.
In the practice on Friday, Quartararo had a fall and his mood did not improve on Saturday.
“We are in a bad situation,” the French Yamaha rider said. “I don’t know if it is the circuit, because two years ago here we were on pole and now it’s more of a nightmare.”
“I’m not sure what’s going on,” Quartararo added.
“I’m not satisfied and I would like to know the reason for our poor performance,” he said.
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the
International hockey officials are hoping to avoid a humiliation on the ice when the Chinese men’s national team debuts at the Beijing Winter Olympics. They begged the NHL to send players to the Games in China, but now they are worried that the home team might not even be able to score a goal. The host nation automatically qualifies for every sport at the Olympics, but the Chinese men’s lineup — with a handful of naturalized Americans and Canadians — would face off against virtual NHL all-star teams from Canada and the US in the first round. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF)