Retiring Rossi eyes last race

AFP, VALENCIA, Spain





Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi is to start today’s season-ending Valencia Grand Prix from 10th place on the grid, in the final race of his long career.

Rossi, 42, squeezed into the top 10, as 23-year-old Jorge Martin secured pole position on his Ducati in qualifying on Saturday.

“Beyond all the emotional side, for me it’s important to have a good weekend, a good result, and starting in the top 10 is already a good start,” Rossi said.

Yamaha-SRT rider Valentino Rossi pops a wheelie in a practice session of the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Cheste, Spain, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Francesco Bagnaia, Rossi’s Italian protege who was denied a sixth straight pole position, is to start from second place.

Rossi praised 24-year-old Bagnaia, a graduate of his own VR46 Riders Academy and runner-up in the championship, for helping push him into the top 10.

“‘Pecco’ helped me,” Rossi said. “He saw me and he kept pushing. So thank you very much to Pecco for helping me improve my time.”

Already-crowned world champion Fabio Quartararo could do no better than eighth place.

Today, the yellow flags of Rossi supporters are to dominate in what organizers believe is to be a 75,000-strong crowd for the Italian’s emotional farewell.

It is to be Rossi’s 432nd Grand Prix in all categories since he began his career in 1996.

As well as his seven premier class titles, he was also world champion in the 125cc and 250cc divisions in his early years.

Rossi is looking to the future by building his legacy at his VR46 academy, and his VR46 team is to make their debut in the MotoGP next year as a Ducati satellite.

He is also planning to try his luck on four wheels in GT Racing, and is soon to become a father as his partner Francesca Novello is expecting a girl.

“I can’t complain,” Rossi said on Thursday. “I have had a very long and successful career. Now I want to enjoy life — I will be a father next year.”

After qualifying on Saturday, Rossi showed why he is still a crowd puller.

He bowed to the fans and signed a giant street art fresco that portrayed his smiling face.

In the practice on Friday, Quartararo had a fall and his mood did not improve on Saturday.

“We are in a bad situation,” the French Yamaha rider said. “I don’t know if it is the circuit, because two years ago here we were on pole and now it’s more of a nightmare.”

“I’m not sure what’s going on,” Quartararo added.

“I’m not satisfied and I would like to know the reason for our poor performance,” he said.