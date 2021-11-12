Fangio’s remains moved to resting place in museum

Reuters, BALCARCE, Argentina





Argentines on Wednesday lined the streets of Juan Manuel Fangio’s birthplace to applaud as the remains of the 1950s Formula One great went on one last lap to a new resting place in the museum housing his cars.

Triple world champion Jackie Stewart joined the locals in Balcarce, about 415km south of Buenos Aires, in paying tribute to the man that he still considers to be the greatest racing driver of all time.

This year is the 70th anniversary of the first of Fangio’s five world championships won between 1951 and 1957 with four constructors.

An honor guard places a coffin with the remains of five-time Formula One world champion Juan Manuel Fangio into a hearse in Balcarce, Argentina, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

He died in 1995 at the age of 84, with Stewart now the last survivor of the six pallbearers — who included Fangio’s former teammate, Stirling Moss, and Argentine racers Carlos Reutemann and Jose Froilan Gonzalez — at the funeral.

Wednesday’s tribute saw the remains moved in a hearse, with ceremonial honors and draped in the national flag, from the city cemetery through the streets to the museum dedicated to Fangio, near the house where he was born in 1911.

People stood and applauded as the procession went by.

“For me, there can be no other racing driver who is more justified in having all of this occurring,” Stewart, who arrived from attending the Mexican Grand Prix, had told reporters in Mar del Plata on Tuesday.

“The fact that he is now going to be by his cars, in his museum, I think is a great, great honor to him,” Stewart added. “To be able to go into the same room that the great man is going to be in, whatever the difference of time and all that has gone with it. The spirit is still as strong as ever.”