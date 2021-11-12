Argentines on Wednesday lined the streets of Juan Manuel Fangio’s birthplace to applaud as the remains of the 1950s Formula One great went on one last lap to a new resting place in the museum housing his cars.
Triple world champion Jackie Stewart joined the locals in Balcarce, about 415km south of Buenos Aires, in paying tribute to the man that he still considers to be the greatest racing driver of all time.
This year is the 70th anniversary of the first of Fangio’s five world championships won between 1951 and 1957 with four constructors.
Photo: AFP
He died in 1995 at the age of 84, with Stewart now the last survivor of the six pallbearers — who included Fangio’s former teammate, Stirling Moss, and Argentine racers Carlos Reutemann and Jose Froilan Gonzalez — at the funeral.
Wednesday’s tribute saw the remains moved in a hearse, with ceremonial honors and draped in the national flag, from the city cemetery through the streets to the museum dedicated to Fangio, near the house where he was born in 1911.
People stood and applauded as the procession went by.
“For me, there can be no other racing driver who is more justified in having all of this occurring,” Stewart, who arrived from attending the Mexican Grand Prix, had told reporters in Mar del Plata on Tuesday.
“The fact that he is now going to be by his cars, in his museum, I think is a great, great honor to him,” Stewart added. “To be able to go into the same room that the great man is going to be in, whatever the difference of time and all that has gone with it. The spirit is still as strong as ever.”
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the
Russia on Saturday edged Switzerland to win the maiden Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, but the win turned sour as the Swiss suggested the new champions had replaced players against the rules. Daria Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Liudmila Samsonova overpowered Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia its fifth title overall in the team competition previously known as the Fed Cup. “I have too many emotions now, I’m feeling like I’m freezing and it’s unbelievable really. Unbelievably happy,” Samsonova said after celebrating with her team. “Today was an incredible fight, it was more than tennis,” she
Lewis Hamilton said that his Mercedes on Sunday was no match for Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, after his dream of a record eighth Formula One championship slipped further from his grasp in Mexico City. The 36-year-old Briton had started on the front row of the grid, only for his hopes of victory to be dashed in the opening seconds as Verstappen seized the lead and then pulled away to win. “Their car was far superior this weekend and there was nothing we really could do about it,” Hamilton said after finishing second, the gap between him and his Dutch rival extended to