Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine.
He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Photo: AP
In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm called the 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player “a great ambassador” for the company.
“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view,” State Farm said. “We encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”
Over the weekend, Green Bay-based healthcare organization Prevea Health ended its partnership with Rodgers, while reiterating its support for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in a written statement on Saturday.
“This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19,” the company added.
Russia on Saturday edged Switzerland to win the maiden Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, but the win turned sour as the Swiss suggested the new champions had replaced players against the rules. Daria Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Liudmila Samsonova overpowered Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia its fifth title overall in the team competition previously known as the Fed Cup. “I have too many emotions now, I’m feeling like I’m freezing and it’s unbelievable really. Unbelievably happy,” Samsonova said after celebrating with her team. “Today was an incredible fight, it was more than tennis,” she
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the
Lewis Hamilton said that his Mercedes on Sunday was no match for Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, after his dream of a record eighth Formula One championship slipped further from his grasp in Mexico City. The 36-year-old Briton had started on the front row of the grid, only for his hopes of victory to be dashed in the opening seconds as Verstappen seized the lead and then pulled away to win. “Their car was far superior this weekend and there was nothing we really could do about it,” Hamilton said after finishing second, the gap between him and his Dutch rival extended to