Sponsors split on Aaron Rodgers’ anti-vaxx stance

Reuters





Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A fan holds a sign in support of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the start of the team’s NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday. Photo: AP

In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm called the 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player “a great ambassador” for the company.

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view,” State Farm said. “We encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

Over the weekend, Green Bay-based healthcare organization Prevea Health ended its partnership with Rodgers, while reiterating its support for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in a written statement on Saturday.

“This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19,” the company added.