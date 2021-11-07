Once every four years the world’s best track cyclists enjoy the Olympic Games limelight and captivate television audiences around the globe with high-octane gladiatorial racing.
For the rest of the time, road cycling rules and the velodrome specialists, outside of powerhouse nations such as Britain and the Netherlands, live a niche existence.
Cycling’s governing body, the International Cycling Union (UCI), hope that is all about to change as the inaugural Track Champions League was to start yesterday at the Velodrom Illes Balears in Mallorca.
Photo: Reuters
The quick-fire, made-for-TV series featuring 72 of the world’s best riders competing over five weekly rounds is designed to elevate the sport to a new level.
With broadcast partner Discovery Sports Events promising an innovative approach with live rider data and fan engagement, the UCI hopes to hook a new audience and provide riders with the stage to raise their profiles and, more importantly, make a decent living.
Britain’s six-time Olympic track champion Chris Hoy, an ambassador for the new league and who helped devise its format, believes the new series could be a game changer.
“I feel like the sport has always been the poor relation compared to road cycling. So this is what the sport needs, this will give it the boost to take it to the next level,” he said.
The complexities of track cycling, while fascinating for the aficionados, can be mystifying for the casual fans, while even experienced cycling journalists can be left scratching their heads at times during a Madison race.
For that reason, the Track Champions League has adopted a boiled down format with 18 male and 18 female sprinters battling for points in sprint and keirin, and the same number of endurance riders contesting the scratch and elimination races.
Each round of the Champions League would last about three hours, with riders scoring points in every race and results tallied up to decide male and female champions in the sprint and endurance leagues after the final round in Tel Aviv on Dec. 11.
While there are some notable absentees, such as Britain’s golden couple Jason and Laura Kenny, yesterday’s cast in Mallorca was to boast 29 Olympic medals and 63 world titles.
The four overall winners would receive 25,000 euros (US$28,879) with 1,000 euros for the winner of each individual race with equal prize money for male and female riders.
“With the commitment these riders have, they should be getting rewarded,” Hoy said.
Following the Mallorca round, the action moves to Lithuania on Nov. 27, before two rounds in London on Dec. 3 and 4, and the climax in Tel Aviv.
Matthew Kaminski on Friday intended to play a Grateful Dead song as the walk-up music for the Houston Astros’ starting pitcher at the World Series. Luis Garcia. Jerry Garcia. Get it? After catching a glimpse of the rookie pitcher’s unique wind-up against the hometown Atlanta Braves, Kaminski was stricken with a bit of inspiration. “Listen to this,” he said, flashing a mischievous grin, his hands stirring eagerly on the keyboard. As Luis Garcia strolled to the plate in Game 3, Kaminski broke into a playful version of Rock-A-Bye-Baby — the perfect musical accompaniment for a rookie right-hander whose extended windup has been compared to
A trio of Russian women on Saturday swept their Grand Prix podium at Skate Canada International, while three-time world champion Nathan Chen grabbed gold in emphatic fashion. Kamila Valieva, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Alena Kostornaia finished 1-2-3 in Vancouver, repeating their success at Finlandia Trophy earlier this month. En route to victory, Valieva, 15, landed three beautiful quadruple jumps, two in combination with triples, in her magnificent interpretation of Maurice Ravel’s Bolero. Valieva, who performs most jumps with both arms overhead, smashed her own record scores from Finland, posting 180.89 for her finale and 265.08 overall, even with a step out on her triple
LOTS OF CHANGES: A player from the early days of the NBA said that writers of the time doubted that the new league’s teams could compete against college teams The NBA on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first game with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, the same as was played on Nov. 1, 1946. So much is different, though. For one, it is not even that Toronto franchise. The team who the Knicks beat that night were the Huskies, who played only that one season in the NBA. For another, that game was played at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto in front of a crowd of just 7,090. Maple Leaf Gardens is now Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre and the lower level is a Loblaws supermarket,
BACK TO HOUSTON: Martin Maldonado, a Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate runs with a single, walk and sacrifice fly Rallying from a four-run deficit in an elimination game, the Houston Astros on Sunday kept their World Series hopes alive by defeating the Atlanta Braves 9-5. Martin Maldonado drove in three runs, while Carlos Correa went three-for-five and drove in two runs as the Astros rallied to 3-2 in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven final, which continues with Game 6 today in Houston, Texas. “I’m just glad we get to go back to Houston,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “One game at a time now. Still alive.” Maldonado, a 35-year-old Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate