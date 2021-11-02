Rallying from a four-run deficit in an elimination game, the Houston Astros on Sunday kept their World Series hopes alive by defeating the Atlanta Braves 9-5.
Martin Maldonado drove in three runs, while Carlos Correa went three-for-five and drove in two runs as the Astros rallied to 3-2 in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven final, which continues with Game 6 today in Houston, Texas.
“I’m just glad we get to go back to Houston,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “One game at a time now. Still alive.”
Photo: AFP
Maldonado, a 35-year-old Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate runs with a single, walk and sacrifice fly, while the Houston pitchers silenced the Atlanta Braves batters, allowing only one run after the first inning.
“The bullpen was great for us,” Maldonado said. “They got beaten yesterday, but came back stronger today. It was a must-win game. Now we’re going back to Houston.”
Atlanta’s Adam Duvall smashed a grand slam home run in the first inning, but the Braves squandered the 4-0 lead as the Astros matched the 1919 Chicago White Sox for the largest deficit overcome to win a World Series game when facing elimination.
“I was trying to figure out how we could chip away at that, just trying to figure out how we could keep them from running away on us,” Baker said.
Baker had already done what he needed as the Astros, trying to solve their hitting woes, shuffled their batting lineup and it paid off.
“We got punched in the mouth and came back to win,” Astros slugger Alex Bregman said. “Just wanted to go out and play hard. Nothing to lose.”
The Braves, who had won their first seven home games in this year’s playoffs, remain one win shy of their first World Series title since 1995.
“We’re all right,” Braves pitcher A.J. Minter said. “We’re right where we want to be. We’re in a really good spot.”
The Astros are in their third World Series in five seasons, having won the 2017 title and lost to Washington in 2019.
The Braves jumped on Houston starting left-hander Framber Valdez in the first inning when Jorge Soler singled, advanced on a groundout and reached third on Austin Riley’s single, before Eddie Rosario walked to load the bases.
Duvall followed by smashing a grand slam home run into the right-field stands to give Atlanta a 4-0 lead as a sellout crowd roared with delight.
“We celebrated it. We got excited. That’s what you do when you hit home runs, but it’s a long game. They didn’t quit. They kept fighting,” Duvall said. “We weren’t able to get it going again and keep the pressure on. Hats off to their pitchers.”
It was the first World Series grand slam in an opening inning since Bobby Richardson of the New York Yankees hit one in 1960.
Yuli Gurriel, who moved up the order, singled and took second when Kyle Tucker walked. Bregman, who moved down in the lineup, doubled off the center-field wall to score Gurriel and Tucker scored on a sacrifice fly by Maldonado as Houston pulled within 4-2.
In the third, Correa doubled to score one run and another scored on a Gurriel groundout pulled Houston level.
Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman answered in the third by smashing a solo homer to give the Braves a 5-4 edge.
The 140.2m blast was the longest of this year’s playoffs and matched the longest Freeman ever hit, but in the fifth, left-hander Minter walked Maldonado with the bases loaded to tie the game and Marwin Gonzalez followed with a two-run single to give Houston a 7-5 advantage.
Maldonado added an RBI single in the seventh inning and Correa singled in a run in the eighth to create the final margin.
UNCERTAINTY: Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open and other events in the country A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was on Tuesday canceled, with organizers blaming uncertainty over COVID-19 rules that players would face in Melbourne. It is the second year that the Kooyong Classic, normally played in the weeks leading up to the season-opening Grand Slam, has been scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kooyong president Adam Cossar said he was disappointed that the event could not take place in January next year, but hoped it would return the following year. Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open, also in Melbourne,
Taliban officials on Monday took to social media to congratulate the Afghanistan men’s national cricket team for winning a match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, but there was a muted response on the streets of Kabul, although such wins were celebrated enthusiastically in the past. Afghanistan beat Scotland in a match played in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates — the first major victory for the team since the Taliban takeover of the country. While the Taliban frown on many forms of public entertainment, cricket has been an exception, a game fighters followed closely even during the war whenever the national team was
MARRED LEGACY: Quenneville’s 969 victories trails only Scotty Bowman, the father of former Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, who resigned on Tuesday Joel Quenneville on Thursday resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers, two days after the coach with the second-highest number of wins in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs. The announcement was made shortly after Quenneville met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in New York to discuss his role in the Blackhawks’ response to claims from Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant coach Brad Aldrich. “I admire Kyle Beach for his courage in coming
A bipartisan group of US senators on Thursday proposed an amendment to an annual defense policy bill that would impose a diplomatic boycott of China’s Winter Olympics — less than 100 days away — amid accusations of rights abuses by Beijing. The amendment, led by US Senator Mitt Romney, mirrors language included in sweeping China-related legislation the Senate passed in June, and would prohibit the secretary of state from spending federal funds to “support or facilitate” the attendance of US government employees at the Games. With the Olympics set to open in February, the fate of that measure is in limbo. As