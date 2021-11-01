A trio of Russian women on Saturday swept their Grand Prix podium at Skate Canada International, while three-time world champion Nathan Chen grabbed gold in emphatic fashion.
Kamila Valieva, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Alena Kostornaia finished 1-2-3 in Vancouver, repeating their success at Finlandia Trophy earlier this month.
En route to victory, Valieva, 15, landed three beautiful quadruple jumps, two in combination with triples, in her magnificent interpretation of Maurice Ravel’s Bolero.
Photo: AP
Valieva, who performs most jumps with both arms overhead, smashed her own record scores from Finland, posting 180.89 for her finale and 265.08 overall, even with a step out on her triple Axel landing.
With that, last year’s world junior champion established herself as an Olympic gold medal favorite with the Beijing Winter Olympic Games just 97 days away.
“I did today everything planned in my program, but I’m really excited about these scores, and I will try to do even better than that,” Valieva said.
“The triple Axel could have been better, but I’m not planning to add more [technical] difficulty,” she said.
Tuktamysheva hit two triple Axels in her saucy Arabian-themed routine (151.64), while Kostornaia had a rough landing on her jump (138.96).
Tuktamysheva finished the meet with 232.88 points to Kostornaia’s 214.54. For Chen, it was mission accomplished, as he rebounded from last week’s atypical bronze medal at Skate America with a masterful, yet somewhat less risky, skate.
He opted for four quadruple jumps rather than the six he attempted — with two misfiring — in Las Vegas.
The US champ scored a convincing 200.46 points for his Mozart-backed performance, 307.18 in all, to finish about 50 points ahead of teammate Jason Brown (259.55) and Grand Prix rookie Evgeni Semenenko of Russia (256.01).
Canadian Keegan Messing had a calamitous performance to drop from third to fifth.
“Always with competitions, I want to push myself a little bit forward even if it means taking out an element to be a little cleaner... I’m excited to go home, train and, hopefully, I’ll have another competition [in Osaka] five weeks from now,” said Chen, who is nursing a minor hip injury.
The 26 points Chen earned for his first and third finishes would likely be enough to rank among the top six who qualify for December’s Grand Prix final in Japan.
BUILDING MOMENTUM: Forward Lai Li-chin, who is a veteran of the national team that qualified in 2008, scored her third goal of the week against Bahrain in the second half Taiwan on Sunday punched their ticket for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain in the final match of the qualifiers at Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Manama, making a return to the continental showpiece for the first time in 14 years. The triumph in the curtain-raiser booked Taiwan’s slot in the tournament for the first time since 2008, as they prepare to join 10 other nations, as well as hosts India, in matches in Navi Mumbai and Pune from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 next year. Sunday’s match started with Taiwan working hard to wear down Bahrain’s
Jubilant cricket fans on Sunday poured onto the streets across Pakistan to hail their team’s rout of archrivals India at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket triumph, a first ever at the World Cup level over their South Asian neighbors. Fans danced and sang, shouting slogans of “Pakistan zindabad,” or “Long Live Pakistan.” Celebratory gunfire erupted from the rooftops of houses in the capital, Islamabad, as well as Peshawar and Karachi, while fireworks also lit up the sky. “Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant
UNCERTAINTY: Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open and other events in the country A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was on Tuesday canceled, with organizers blaming uncertainty over COVID-19 rules that players would face in Melbourne. It is the second year that the Kooyong Classic, normally played in the weeks leading up to the season-opening Grand Slam, has been scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kooyong president Adam Cossar said he was disappointed that the event could not take place in January next year, but hoped it would return the following year. Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open, also in Melbourne,
Taliban officials on Monday took to social media to congratulate the Afghanistan men’s national cricket team for winning a match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, but there was a muted response on the streets of Kabul, although such wins were celebrated enthusiastically in the past. Afghanistan beat Scotland in a match played in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates — the first major victory for the team since the Taliban takeover of the country. While the Taliban frown on many forms of public entertainment, cricket has been an exception, a game fighters followed closely even during the war whenever the national team was