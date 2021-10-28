Raducanu earns first win since US Open shock title

AFP, CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania





US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Tuesday claimed her first victory since her shock triumph in New York as the British teenager beat Polona Hercog at the WTA Transylvania Open in Romania.

Raducanu, 18, recovered from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 after nearly 2 hours, 30 minutes in the first-round match in Cluj-Napoca against Hercog, the world No. 124 from Slovenia.

Making just her second appearance since the US Open, the 23rd-ranked Raducanu led 4-1 in the first set before Hercog won five consecutive games.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu celebrates her win against Slovenia’s Polona Hercog in their WTA Transylvania Open round-of-32 match at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

The third seed saved a break point at 5-all in the second set and won a lengthy following game on Hercog’s serve to force a decider.

Raducanu, born in Canada to parents from Romania and China, dominated the third set to secure her first victory in a WTA event and advance to a meeting with Romania’s 106th-ranked Ana Bogdan.

“It means a lot to play in my dad’s country,” said Raducanu, who delighted the crowd by conducting most of her post-match interview in Romanian.

Raducanu stunned the tennis world at Flushing Meadows in New York by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

Earlier this month, she experienced a second-round loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Indian Wells, in her first outing since the US Open.

“I don’t think there is any pressure on me,” Raducanu said on Monday. “I feel like everyone should just be a little patient with me.”